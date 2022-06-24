Cassidi Stabile will take over the University of Central Arkansas beach volleyball program, according to Dr. Brad Teague, UCA’s director of athletics.
Stabile comes to UCA from Stephen F. Austin, where she was an assistant beach volleyball coach.
“We are excited about Coach Stabile joining our family as our new head beach volleyball coach,” Teague said. “Coach Stabile brings over a decade of beach experience to our program. I am looking forward to seeing this program thrive under her leadership.”
Stabile, a New Mexico native, started her volleyball career and later coaching career at La Cueva (NM) High School. After playing a year at Florida Institute of Technology as right side and middle, she made the switch from indoor to beach, competing in tournaments across the country.
Her passion for beach volleyball inspired the collaboration and creation of the first beach volleyball club in New Mexico, New Mexico Premier. During this time, she coached girls from the ages of 12 to 18 in both indoor and beach, sending many to AAU, USA, and BVCA Nationals.
After 12 years of coaching club, she moved to Colorado to become the assistant volleyball coach at Colorado Northwestern Community College, specializing in offense and blocking. She moved to Stephen F. Austin in 2021 as assistant beach coach.
“It has been a dream of mine to have the opportunity to lead a collegiate beach volleyball program,” said Stabile. “The road has been long with its challenges and triumphs but the growth of the sport has led me to UCA where I’m excited to be surrounded by like-minded people who believe the student athletes are the priority.
“It is exciting to be welcomed into an environment where the administration supports and pushes each other to be successful. The competitive atmosphere is inspiring and it feels like growth is expected from the top down which is how programs and institutions excel. Conway has been a great surprise in how welcoming and nice the city and it”s people have been.”
Stabile will take over a UCA program that began in 2017 and was the first collegiate beach program in the state.
“All my experiences have led me to where I am today. From the time I was 4 and discovered I was an athlete to the many years of coaching, to those around me who helped fortify me into the person I am today, each step contributed to the player-driven coaching style that will allow the student athletes to be the engineers of their future.
“The goal is to provide direction and expertise while they put in the work and make the necessary decisions to lead us to success and victory. Teaching beach skills and game management is just the beginning. Learning about competitive mindsets, leadership styles, conflict resolution, etc. will give UCA the momentum to make waves and be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.