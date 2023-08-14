Almost every time I write a column, it pertains to sports in one way or another. And this one is no different.
Friday night, Conway hosted its annual Meet the Cats event at John McConnell Stadium. Normally, I would have been there. But I had the chance to share some quality time with my daughter Mary Elisabeth.
Emmy will be a sophomore at Cabot High School. Yes, I live in Cabot, but I’m definitely loyal to Faulkner County and all the teams here, including the Wampus Cats. However, Emmy, for years, has shown an interest in taking sports photos.
Over the years, Emmy has shadowed me at games, shooting photos that have been published in various publications, including the Log Cabin Democrat and the Searcy Daily Citizen.
A year ago, Emmy shot photos for the Cabot Freshman Academy yearbook with teacher Jennifer Bryant. She also took journalism from Tracey Hodge at CFA. Tracey is a longtime friend, who was the yearbook adviser at Lonoke High School for many years. She now does the yearbook and teaches journalism at Cabot High School. She recruited Emmy to be a photographer for the yearbook this year.
So, this past Friday, Cabot held its annual Panther Frenzy. Mrs. Hodge asked if Emmy could shoot some photos that night of the teams scrimmaging, the dance team and the cheerleaders. It was a no brainer.
Emmy is still learning the controls of her camera, a Canon EOS 7D that I originally bought new in 2011. It’s still a tremendous camera and takes excellent sports photos. And I’m letting her use my 70-200 millimeter lens, that I bought 18 years ago and still works like a champ. It should. I paid enough for it!
At Panther Frenzy, I just stayed back and watched Emmy do her thing. She shot over 700 photos of the two junior high teams and the high school team.
For those who don’t know, my late wife Linda and I adopted Emmy from China in September 2009. We’re coming up on the 14th anniversary of Emmy’s Gotcha Day. It’s bittersweet now, especially when her mama Linda died from endometrial cancer in December 2020. I know she would be so proud of Emmy and the young lady she has become.
Luckily, Emmy and I been blessed immeasurably following the time that her mama left us. I’m engaged to a wonderful lady in Jacqueline Larison and just love and adore her four children. Very blessed!
While Emmy will be at Cabot games a lot this season, I’m sure I’ll get her over with me a couple of times. I know one game, for sure, she’ll be at. Conway hosts Cabot on Oct. 6 at John McConnell Stadium. I’m looking forward to shooting photos with my baby girl. I’m pretty stinking proud of her.
And to the Faulkner County readers, thank you for indulging me as I write about my daughter. She is our world!
