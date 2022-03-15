KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Hendrix forward Seth Stanley has been selected to play in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) — Reese's Division III College All-Star Game, to be held at 2 p.m. March 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The Division III All-Star Game, held in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship, features the top senior talent across Division III. Rosters include representation from each Division III region.
On March 1, Stanley was named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Year and to the All-SAA first team.
Stanley was the second Warrior during Thad McCracken's tenure to earn the league's top honor and first since former guard and current assistant coach Hank Aldous claimed the award as a redshirt senior in 2016-17.
Stanley, a first team selection for the last three seasons after being named to the second team and Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, led the league in 3-point field goal percentage (0.425) and free throw percentage (0.841) and ranked second in points per game (18.8), total points (471), free throws made (111), 3-pointers made (68) and 3-pointers per game (2.72), third in 3-point attempts (160) and fourth in free throw attempts (132).
As of March 1, nationally the Rogers native was 22nd in 3-point field goal percentage, 41st in free throws made, 61st in free throw percentage, 67th in 3-pointers made, 80th in total points, 81st in 3-pointers per game, 83rd in points per game and 84th in free throw attempts.
Stanley started all 25 in which he played. The senior averaged 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. Stanley shot 47.2 percent (146 of 309) overall.
Stanley scored in double figures 22 times, including his last 14 appearances, and topped the 20-point mark 10 times and 30 points four times. In program history, he became just the fifth player to reach 200 made treys and 400 made free throws, sixth to play 2,700 minutes and seventh to top 1,600 points and appear in 80 games.
Stanley was voted SAA Player of the Week twice and named to the Great Lakes Invitational All-Tournament Team in November.
