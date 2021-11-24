Hendrix forward Seth Stanley has been named the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Stanley wins the award for the first time this season and sixth time in his career.
In two games Nov. 19-20 in the Great Lakes Invitational, hosted by Marietta (Ohio), Stanley averaged 20 points and shot 41.7 percent (10-of-24) overall, 50 percent (5-of-10) from 3 and 88.2 percent (15-of-17) from the free throw line to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals. He was named to the Great Lakes Invitational’s All-Tournament Team on Saturday.
Stanley’s best game came Saturday when he scored 31 points and was 9-of-17 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the free throw line in his team’s 80-78 win over No. 22 Wittenberg (Ohio). He also blocked a pair of shots and dished out three assists.
This season, Stanley is third in the SAA in points per game (18.8) and free throw percentage (0.848), tied for fourth in blocks per game (1.4) and eighth in field goal percentage (0.444).
