FAYETTEVILLE — Graduate transfer quarterback Nick Starkel, on Twitter Friday, tweeted that he’s foregoing his final Arkansas Razorbacks season either to turn professional or explore other college options.
Starkel tweeted he conversed with newly hired Arkansas coach Sam Pittman before making his final decision.
“After talking to coach Pittman I’ve decided to leave Arkansas and pursue playing football elsewhere whether that is professionally or at another level,” Starkel tweeted.
He thanked both Texas A&M and Arkansas for affording him the opportunity to play football in the SEC.
Starkel redshirted one year and lettered two others at Texas A&M graduating with immediate collegiate eligibility as a football junior when he transferred last summer to the UA to play for since fired coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks.
Starkel played eight games for the 2-10 Razorbacks and started five though in the last two he played just briefly off the bench suffering a concussion that figured in him not playing in the last one.
He completed 96 of 179 passes 1,152 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
With Starkel departed the Razorbacks on scholarship return sophomore to-be quarterbacks KJ Jefferson and John Stephen Jones and senior-to-be Jack Lindsey.
Each started one game among five starting quarterbacks in 2019 including via SMU graduate transfer Ben Hicks, completing his eligibility with five Arkansas starts.
Ty Storey, the Charleston native and four-year Razorback and 2018 starting quarterback, was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year this week for his 2019 as a graduate transfer at Western Kentucky including quarterbacking a 45-19 victory over Arkansas on Nov. 9 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
