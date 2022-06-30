FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior outfielder Zack Gregory has entered the transfer portal.
Gregory, 5-10, 190, came to Arkansas from Keller (Texas) Timber Creek High School and is the biggest loss for Arkansas in the transfer portal to this point. He was one of the Arkansas captains this past season.
Gregory played in 56 games with 53 starts. He hit five home runs with 18 RBI and a batting average of .212. But he walked 35 times and was hit by 16 pitches. His on-base percentage was .414 which was just behind Chris Lanzilli (.424) and Braydon Webb (.418) for third on the team.
Gregory’s decision to leave means the only position starter returning is freshman Peyton Stovall. He played first base this year but will very likely move to the middle infield next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.