The Arkansas state basketball tournaments have taken shape and begin play this week.
From Faulkner County, only Conway Christian boys, Guy-Perkins boys and girls, Greenbrier boys and girls and St. Joseph boys and girls did not qualify for state tournament games.
In the convoluted 6A Central, the Conway boys grabbed the Central’s fifth seed after four teams finished with an 8-6 conference record behind regular season conference champion North Little Rock and reigning state champion Fort Smith Northside.
Central, Bryant, Cabot and Conway were tied and the seeding was left in the hands of tiebreaker points.
Because the Wampus Cats did not get enough tiebreaker points to pass Bryant and Central, Conway is left to the fifth seed to face the 6A West’s fourth seed Bentonville.
The 6A West was less confusing as the Tigers were the outright fourth seed, finishing with a 9-5 conference record and an overall record of 18-8.
While the Wampus Cats finished the season falling two points shy of Bryant at this year’s state tournament host, Bentonville ended its season on a five-game winning streak.
The Tigers beat both Fayetteville (West’s second seed) and Rogers (West’s third seed) over that five-game stretch.
Conway and Bentonville matchup at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bryant High School in the opening round of the tournament.
Despite not having one of its best players all conference season and missing another starter for much of the second half of conference play, the Conway Lady Cats managed to squeeze by Cabot to secure the Central’s second seed and a first-round bye.
Both Cabot and Conway shared a 10-4 record in conference play, but the Lady Cats did enough throughout the season to earn more tiebreaker points to get the second seed.
With the first-round bye, the Lady Cats will play the winner of the West’s No. 3 seed Har-Ber of the Central’s No. 6 seed Mt. St. Mary at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryant High School.
In the 5A girls bracket, the Vilonia Lady Eagles suffered a lone hiccup to Greenwood in January in an otherwise perfect conference record.
However, a 13-1 conference record bested Greenwood’s 12-2 5A West record for the Lady Eagles to grab the 5A West’s top spot.
In the opening round game, Vilonia battles the East’s fourth seed Mountain Home at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Russellville High School.
The Lady Eagles have not been defeated since that January loss to Greenwood, making it an 11-game winning streak.
Mountain Home fell to the East’s second seed West Memphis in the regular season finale. Suffering a late season loss to Little Rock Christian knocked the Vilonia boys down to the 5A West’s third seed for the 5A State Tournament.
The Eagles were playing good basketball, only falling to 5A West regular season champion Russellville by two points and an overtime loss to LRC over the final six games.
Meanwhile, Vilonia faces a Marion team that gave West Memphis its lone 5A East loss on Feb. 7.
Marion’s regular season record isn’t anything to write home about at 14-13, but the Patriots went 10-4 in conference play.
Vilonia and Marion play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Russellville High School.
Both Mayflower boys and girls teams advanced to the 3A Region 2 championship game, but neither could complete the run as both fell, locking up the second seed from region two.
The Mayflower boys fell 50-44 to Baptist Prep, while the the girls fell 55-41 to Central Arkansas Christian in the finals.
Because of those losses, the two teams will now play the later games Thursday.
The Mayflower girls play Truman at 4 p.m. Thursday at Charleston High School, while the boys follow against Bald Knob at Charleston.
Truman and Bald Knob finished as the third seed from the Region 3 tournaments.
After losing to Quitman 66-36 in the regional semifinals, the Conway Christian Lady Eagles locked up a No. 4 seed from the central region and will do battle against the west’s No. 1 Danville.
Danville got through Yellville-Summitt and Hector before knocking off Flipping in the west region finals to take the west’s top seed.
Conway Christian and Danville match up at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Quitman High School.
Both Mt. Vernon-Enola teams qualified for the state tournament with both finishing in the top four teams in the 1A-3 region.
The Warhawks fell short of the top seed, losing to Wonderview 84-71 in the regional championship to lock up the second seed.
Because they locked up the second seed, the MVE boys open the tournament against the region two third seed Hillcrest after Hillcrest fell 35-32 to Mammoth Spring in the semifinal round.
MVE and Hillcrest face off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Hamilton High School.
Meanwhile, the Mt. Vernon-Enola girls couldn’t get past the region three runner-up Rural Special in the semifinal round.
The Lady Warhawks advanced to the third place game, but Concord beat MVE 64-55 to win the third seed, while the Lady Warhawks are now the fourth seed.
With the fourth seed, MVE will face off against the region two champions Viola after Viola beat Norfolk 32-15.
The two teams will tip-off around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Hamilton.
