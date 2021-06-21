After a busy weekend of games, state champions were decided at the Arkansas USSSA All-Star State Championships in Conway.
Ten teams were crowned state champions after a Saturday full of pool play and then tournament brackets Sunday across three Conway venues.
The Cabot All-Stars captured the 15-year-old age group state championship Sunday after beating Conway 5-2 in Sunday’s opening game of the tournament and then beat Searcy 8-3 in the championship game.
Searcy failed to replicate its success of pool play Saturday, scoring a combined 37 runs across two games by scoring just three in the tournament finale after beating the Vilonia All-Stars 9-5 to earn a championship game berth.
The Warren All-Stars won the 14-year-old state championship after beating Monticello 15-9 in the tournament championship Sunday.
During pool play, Warren went undefeated during the weekend through four games, scoring 45 runs, while allowing just 19.
The Searcy All-Stars took home the 12-year-old age group state championship with a 17-2 win over the Conway All-Stars in the championship game.
Searcy won all five games it played across the weekend en route to the championship.
Conway, the runners up, went 4-2 throughout the weekend with the other loss being a 7-1 loss to Heber Springs to open pool play Saturday.
Conway bounced back with a 22-1 win over Sheridan to round out pool play before beating DeWitt, 11-2, Fayetteville, 8-7, and Wynne, 7-5, to earn a shot at the state championship.
Searcy posted a 22-0 shutout against Bryant to begin pool play and then rounded out pool play Saturday with a 5-3 win over Fayetteville.
Searcy then won big across the three tournament games, scoring 19 in its first tournament game, 14 in the second and 17 in the championship game.
The Greenbrier All-Stars took home the 11-year-old age group state championship in the four-team pool.
Greenbrier opened pool play Saturday with an 11-6 loss to Wynne, but bounced back and beat Monticello 14-8 in the second pool play game before beating Monticello again, 12-10, in the opening tournament game.
Greenbrier got its revenge against Wynne with an 8-3 championship game win.
Going a perfect 6-0 across the weekend, the Warren 10-year-old All-Stars cruised to a state championship Sunday.
Scoring 67 runs to 26 allowed, Warren beat Wynne, 11-7, in the championship game to be crowned the winner.
In the 9-year-old bracket, Wynne beat Fayetteville, 15-6, in the championship to win the state championship.
In the 8-year-old bracket, DeWitt was crowned the state champions after beating Fayetteville 13-4 in the championship game.
DeWitt went a perfect 6-0 across the weekend, scoring 107 runs and allowing 66.
The Greenbrier Cardinals won the state championship in the 7-year-old bracket as they went 4-0 across the weekend.
Greenbrier won its first game, 19-12, over LHO before beating Sheridan, 22-14.
The Cardinals then beat Wynne, 19-4, during bracket play before beating LHO once again, 16-8.
Searcy was crowned the 6-year-old coach pitch state champion after a 20-12 win over the Conway All-Stars.
Searcy won all five contests it played across the weekend, scoring 106 runs and allowing 52.
The Conway All-Stars only loss came in the state championship game, winning three previous games to get to the championship.
Finally, Benton came out on top in the 6-year-old t-ball state championship tournament as it beat Bryant 21-13.
Benton went a perfect 5-0 across the weekend to earn the championship.
