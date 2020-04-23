Last week, I wrote about Conway High School winning the 6A state basketball championship.
The coronavirus outbreak shut down the 2020 state playoffs before the March 14 title game could be played, and when school was finally suspended for the rest of the academic year, the two teams that had advanced to the finals were both declared state champs.
So, the Wampus Cats are the 2020 6A state champions, along with Little Rock Central.
But this was not the first time a local team has shared a title.
The University of Central Arkansas won three football NAIA national championships in an eight year span, in 1984, 1985 and 1991.
In those first two years, co-champs were crowned.
As strange as it sounds now, the NAIA did not have a tiebreaking procedure in the title game back then. Although they obviously had an overtime scenario set up for earlier rounds of the playoffs, as one team had to advance.
In 1984, UCA tied Carson-Newman 19-19 in a great game played in Conway in front of an overflow crowd at Estes Stadium.
That’s the one where coach Harold Horton called on his All-American kicker, Curtis Burrow, to attempt a 70-yard filed goal as the clock ran out. That is a heck of a long way to kick a football, and it fell a few yards short.
Regardless, the Bears were national champions. But looking at the immediate post game pictures, you would never know it.
In the group photo with the trophy and championship banner, you don’t see the joy, you don’t see the usual euphoria.
The picture looks like they lost, as there were guys crying and upset, understandably. I’d venture to guess that most of the players did not even realize ending in a tie was possible.
In 1985, UCA tied Hillsdale 10-10, again in Conway. Most of the 1984 Bear team was back and ready to win at outright.
But UCA had to play the championship game without its All-AIC starting quarterback Jeff Fusilier. The Conway High product separated his shoulder in the semi-final game.
The Bears were also missing maybe their best defensive player in Melvin Bohanon. He was a first team All-American that season, setting a school record that still stands with 12 interceptions.
But there are of course no excuses.
Interestingly, Melvin’s son, Bryce Bohanon, is a member of the current Wampus Cat basketball team. Bryce is a junior and was key part of the championship run. And like his dad, Bryce also excels on the football field.
The general mood after the 1984 tie was a hollow feeling. The feeling after the 1985 tie was more like disbelief that it happened again.
But over the years, I think most of the sting of those two ties has gone away. The coaches and players understand and appreciate what they accomplished.
Those Bear teams and this Wampus Cat squad all played the hand they were dealt. For reasons out of their control, be it rules or disease, they may not have had a chance to win outright, but they are all still very deserving champions.
