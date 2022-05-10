State baseball, softball and soccer tournament seeding is now set after regional play has concluded.
Baseball
The Conway Wampus Cats locked up the second seed in the 6A Central with an 18-8 win over Bryant at Wampus Cat Field last Friday.
By earning the second seed in the Central, Conway now awaits the winner of Fort Smith Southside and Fort Smith Northside.
The Wampus Cats will play the winner at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Springdale before a potential noon game on Saturday with the championship game being played in Benton.
The Greenbrier Panthers head into the 5A State Tournament and will play Benton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Hot Springs.
The Panthers finished the season with a 21-7 record and 12-2 in the 5A West, trailing only Van Buren, which Greenbrier split with on March 16.
After traversing their way through the 2A Central Regional Tournament into the regional championship, the St. Joseph Bulldogs will settle for the second seed from the central region after falling 9-6 to South Side (Bee Branch) after beating Tuckerman 5-4 in the opening round and then beating Bigelow 11-4 to get into the regional championship.
St. Joseph will take on Woodlawn in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenbrier High School.
Both Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola have qualified for the 1A State Tournament with the Warhawks coming in as the 1A-3 Region second seed after falling 7-1 to Nemo Vista in the 1A-3 Regional Championship.
MVE blanked Augusta 10-0 in the opening round and then beat rival Guy-Perkins 10-1 in the semifinals.
With that loss, Guy-Perkins moved into the third-place round, falling 6-5 to Sacred Heart to earn the 1A-3 fourth seed.
The Warhawks will take on Mount Ida at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Thunderbirds will play Ouachita at 3 p.m. Thursday, with both games being played in Arkadelphia.
MVE will play at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex, while Guy-Perkins will play at Ouachita High School.
Softball
The Conway Lady Cats grabbed the third seed in the 6A Central and will open 6A State Tournament play with a matchup against Fort Smith Southside at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Heritage High School with the winner moving on to take on Rogers at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage High School.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles took the third seed in the 5A West and will take on the Beebe Badgers at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Jackie Robinson Field in Hot Springs.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles grabbed the third seed from the 3A-3 Region after winning the third-place game, 5-1, over Central Arkansas Christian.
Mayflower shut out DeWitt, 11-0, before being blanked 5-0 by Baptist Prep.
The Lady Eagles will take on Smackover at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Cavenders Field in Harrison.
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs will enter the 2A State Tournament after falling in the 2A Central Regional Championship game.
Quitman beat Midland 8-0 in the opening round and then beat Cedar Ridge 6-1 before falling 10-4 to Tuckerman in the championship round.
Quitman will take on Junction City at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenbrier City Complex.
Both Mt. Vernon-Enola and Guy-Perkins teams will head into the 1A State Tournament.
Guy-Perkins will take the top seed from the 1A-3 Region after winning the 1A-3 Regional Championship.
The Lady Thunderbirds beat Brinkley 17-0 before narrowly beating rival MVE 7-6 and then beat Wonderview 6-0 in the championship round.
Guy-Perkins takes on Mount Ida at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Arkadelphia Youth Complex.
Meanwhile, the Lady Warhawks took the third seed after the Lady Thunderbirds pushed them into the third-place game.
MVE beat Sacred Heart 5-2 in the third-place round after beating Augusta 15-0 in the opening round and the previously mentioned 7-6 loss to Guy-Perkins.
The Lady Warhawks will take on Bradley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex.
Boys Soccer
The Conway Wampus Cats secured the top seed for the 6A Central and will await the winner of Har-Ber and Catholic for a 2 p.m. Friday contest at Cabot.
The Greenbrier Panthers will take on Little Rock Christian in the first round of the 5A State Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at El Dorado.
Girls Soccer
The Conway Lady Cats grabbed the second seed in the 6A Central and will await the winner of Fayetteville and Cabot for a noon Friday game on their own turf at John McConnell Stadium.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers are the 5A West’s No. 3 seed and will take on Benton in the first round of the 5A State Championship at 1 p.m. Thursday in El Dorado.
