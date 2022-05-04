Regular season play is coming to a close for those not playing in regional/district tournaments.
Baseball
In a pivotal matchup in the penultimate regular season conference game, the Conway Wampus Cats fell 8-2 at Little Rock Catholic in a battle of first place teams.
With the loss, Conway dropped into a second-place tie with Cabot with one conference game remaining.
The Wampus Cats will host Bryant on Friday in the regular season finale.
The Greenbrier Panthers split a doubleheader at home against Greenwood on Tuesday to close out the conference schedule of regular season play.
The Panthers are the second seed of the 5A West heading into the state tournament.
Softball
The Conway Lady Cats defeated Mt. St. Mary’s 16-2 on Tuesday, moving into sole possession of third place in the 6A Central with one conference game remaining.
Conway hosts Bryant on Friday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers dropped the final two conference games of the season to Greenwood.
Boy’s Soccer
The Greenbrier Panthers grabbed their third straight win, to improve to 7-6 in 5A West play ahead of the regular season finale on Friday at Greenwood.
Girl’s Soccer
The Conway Lady Cats defeated Mt. St. Mary’s 2-0 on Tuesday on the road in the penultimate regular season game.
With one game remaining, the Lady Cats sit in sole possession of second and will host Bryant on Friday.
