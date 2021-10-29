State tournament runs came to an end this week for area volleyball teams as two area teams made the semifinals.
At the 6A Central level, northwest Arkansas continues to reign supreme for volleyball in the state as Fayetteville, the 6A West’s second seed beat Conway, the 6A Central’s top seed, in four sets.
After falling 25-20 in the opening set of Thursday’s semifinal matchup, the Lady Cats managed to pick up a 25-20 set.
Unfortunately for Conway, Fayetteville would not be defeated, winning the final two sets 25-19 and 25-15.
Kennedi Wyrick finished the match with 19 sets, while Olivia Wiedower recorded two aces and 39 assists.
Karis Scott had 21 digs, while Kaylon Neal finished with three blocks.
Fayetteville takes on Har-Ber in the 6A State Finals.
Greenbrier also saw its state championship run fall in the semifinals after a five-set match with Little Rock Christian.
The Lady Panthers fell in the first set 25-22, but stormed back to win an extended second set 27-25.
Little Rock Christian moved closer to eliminating Greenbrier with a 25-21 third-set win, but had to postpone that elimination one more set as the Lady Panthers won the fourth set 25-20, staving off elimination.
However, Little Rock Christian won the fifth and final set 15-8 to win the match and move on to the state championship match against Benton.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles didn’t get out of the first round in the Class 3A State Playoffs as they were swept in three straight sets to Paris.
Paris is now playing in the state championship game against Hackett on Saturday.
Quitman didn’t make it out of the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament, falling to Lavaca in straight sets, while St. Joseph and Conway Christian didn’t make it out of the second round.
St. Joseph fell in four sets to Life Way Christian, while Conway Christian lost to Mansfield in straight sets.
Both Life Way and Mansfield meet each other in the Class 2A State Championship Game.
