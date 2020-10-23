State volleyball tournament schedules have taken shape after conference and district tournaments wrapped up this week.
The Conway Lady Cats earned the 6A Central’s top seed and a first-round bye after beating Cabot in the 6A Central Conference Tournament in four sets.
The Lady Cats captured the first two sets 25-14 and 25-12 before dropping the third set 25-21.
Leading two sets to one and needing just one more set win, Conway and Cabot battled to a 26-24 match that the Lady Cats won to take the 6A Central Conference title.
Madison Hollway recorded 11 kills, while Abby Masters dished out 23 assists.
Olivia Wiedower and Darci Burris tallied four aces each, while Karis Scott had 17 digs and Kaylon Neal finished with three blocks.
The Lady Cats will play the winner of Bentonville and Mt.St. Mary’s at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 6A State Tournament at Fayetteville High School.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers dropped the conference-winning match to Greenwood in straight sets, which led to a second seed from the 5A West.
In the opening round of the tournament, Greenbrier played Hot Springs at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the top half of the bracket.
The tournament takes place at Greenwood High School.
Conway Christian knocked off St. Joseph in four sets and will play Salem at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Cutter-Morning Star High School.
St. Joseph matches up against Flippin at noon Oct. 27, while Quitman plays Maumelle Charter at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
Vilonia and Mayflower failed to qualify for their respective tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.