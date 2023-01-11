For those who know me, they know I’m a very passionate person when it comes to certain things. I’m a follower of Jesus Christ, I love my family, and I love sports.
Sports has been my passion since I was a little kid, watching the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and, of course, the Arkansas Razorbacks football and basketball teams.
Growing up in central Arkansas, we always got the Cowboys games on the local television. There was no Sunday NFL Ticket. Heck, there wasn’t even cable television, much less in the country where we lived south of Carlisle.
My first real sports hero had to be Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys. I was born in 1971, and I don’t really remember the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl following the 1977 season or losing to the Steelers after the 1978 season. But what I do remember is when Roger the Dodger played his last game, losing to the Rams in the 1979 Wild Card round.
That was tough. At that time, I didn’t realize how old Roger was. He had served four years in the navy after playing college football at the U.S. Naval Academy. So, he missed out on four years of prime football playing time, but he was also serving our country. There’s a lot to be said about that.
However, my sports fandom really took off in 1980. And it can be attributed to one person — Earvin “Magic” Johnson.
Magic was a rookie with the Lakers and they were playing on CBS every Sunday. Magic had won the NCAA title a year earlier with Michigan State. The NBA was not the NBA that it is now. What is now known as the NBA Finals was showed on tape delay after the late local news on CBS. My mom and dad let me stay up and watch the Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers to win the 1980 championship. From that point on, I was a Lakers fan and still am to this day.
As far as the Dodgers, they won the 1981 World Series with rookie phenom pitcher Fernando Valenzuela. I loved everything about that team. Steve Garvey at first, Davey Lopes at second, Bill Russell at shortstop and Ron Cey at third base.
1980s baseball had only franchise to win more than one championship that decade. And it was the Dodgers! I may anger some Cardinals fans in the area. The Cardinals think they were the team of the 80s because they played in three World Series. Wrong! It’s the Dodgers. Only championships count. And the one in 1988 is arguably the most memorable because of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run on one leg against Oakland in Game 1 of the World Series. I still get goose bumps when I hear Vin Scully’s call of the home run: “She is ... gone!”
As far as the Razorbacks, I know a bunch of the names for the football team, like Gary Anderson, Billy Ray Smith Jr., David Bazzel, Kendal Trainor, Quinn Grovey, Barry Foster, etc. But Razorbacks basketball with Eddie Sutton in the early to mid 80s was the bomb.
My first real Razorback heroes were U.S. Reed and Scott Hastings. Who could forget Reed's 49-foot buzzer beater to beat defending champion Louisville in the second round of the 1981 NCAA Tournament. Hastings was a center from Kansas but played four years for the Hogs. He even had a long NBA career, winning a championship with the Detroit Pistons.
Then you had Darrell Walker, Alvin Robertson, Joe Kleine and Charles Balentine during the Sutton era. Then Nolan Richardson came along and brought in Todd Day, Lee Mayberry and Oliver Miller. I was hooked for life.
