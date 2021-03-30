The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet is on hold due to COVID-19, but we will profile the Class of 2021 over the coming weeks.
Up first, a pair of great athletes who turned their passions into careers.
Ken Stephens usually competed in up to six events for the Wampus Cat track team, and he was usually a high point man, including at the 1948 Class A state meet.
He played football on some of the earliest successful teams in Conway history, with both the 1946 and 1947 squads each winning 10 games.
Stephens attended Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas.
On the gridiron, he set a Bear record with five interceptions in one game.
On the track, he won six of the possible eight hurdle races in the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference state meet, taking the 120-yard highs each year and the 220-yard lows twice.
In 1951 and 1952, Stephens earned NAIA All-American honors in the 120s, finishing runner-up both years at the national meet, the only two times he ever lost in the high hurdles.
In 1952, Stephens got his first coaching job in Crossett, as assistant football coach and head track coach.
He returned home to serve as head football coach at Conway High for two years, going 7-3-1 in 1958, and 7-3-2 in 1959.
In 1963, Stephens was hired as head football coach at North Little Rock High School, and his Wildcats captured state championships in 1965, 1966 and 1970.
Stephens returned home again to coach his other alma mater, UCA, from 1972-1981, where his Bears won four AIC titles and finished as the NAIA national runner-up in 1976. He was twice named AIC coach of the year.
Stephens has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame, and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Janet Taylor worked in the Conway district for 35 years, putting together one of the most outstanding coaching resumes in Arkansas history.
From 1990 to 1996, she led the Conway Junior High girls’ basketball program to a remarkable state record 140-game winning streak.
She was also named Conway Junior High Teacher of the Year in 1995.
In 1996, she took over as volleyball coach at Conway High and her Wampus Cats captured the school’s first volleyball state championship in 1998.
Taylor took over the high school girls’ basketball program in 2000 and the success continued.
She was named Arkansas Democrat girls’ basketball Coach of the Year in 2008 as her squad won the 7A state championship, again the program’s first.
Overall, Taylor amassed career records of 234-36 in volleyball and 428-94 in basketball.
Along the way she also coached the Conway golf teams, winning state titles with the girls in 2012 and 2016 and with the boys in 2002, 2008, 2011 and 2012. She was named Arkansas Preps Golf Coach of the Year in 2012.
All told, she captured eight state championships to go along with 12 state runner-up finishes.
Taylor’s teams also claimed 39 conference titles.
She served as assistant athletic director for a decade until her retirement in 2020.
In 2015, Taylor became the first female to be honored with the Elijah Pitts Award, presented annually to a Conway sportsperson for career achievement.
A native of Cabot, Taylor lettered four years in tennis at Henderson State University, mostly playing No. 1 singles with the Reddies from 1981 to 1984.
She was inducted into the Henderson State Hall of Honor in 2016.
