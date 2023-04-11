X

Conway’s Aubree Webb stands on first base during action earlier this season. Webb had three hits in the Lady Wampus Cats’ loss to Maumelle on Monday. Also pictured is Conway assistant coach Cheyenne Kuhn.

 Jennifer Seifert / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus dropped their third consecutive game Monday, losing to the Maumelle Lady Hornets 2-1.

Conway is now 9-5 on the season.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

