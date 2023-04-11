The Conway Lady Wampus dropped their third consecutive game Monday, losing to the Maumelle Lady Hornets 2-1.
The Conway Lady Wampus dropped their third consecutive game Monday, losing to the Maumelle Lady Hornets 2-1.
Conway is now 9-5 on the season.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when the Lady Hornets plated two runs to take a 2-0 lead.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Conway’s Jenna Carrington doubled to center field. Allie McMillen followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Carrington then scored on a ground out by Katelyn Conrad. McMillen was stranded at third base to end the inning.
Maumelle pitcher Gracie Keeling retired the last eight batters she faced, including striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
For the game, Conway left eight runners on base, including the bases loaded with one out in the fourth inning.
Conway’s Aubree Webb was 3 for 4 at the plate. McMillen had two hits. Also getting hits were Carrington, Ella White and Hannah DeBoard.
Sylvia King got the loss. She gave up two unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings of work. She struck out five. Areli Booher did not allow a run in 2 1/3 innings of work.
“We got some good relief work with Areli Booher coming in for Sylvia in the fifth inning,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “She was able to come in and get the final out to keep the score close.
“We had several scoring opportunities that just slipped through our fingers.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
