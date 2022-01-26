The Conway Athletic Awards Commission recently announced its annual honorees for 2021. There will be no awards banquet this year due to COVID.
The 2021 Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement will be presented to Vance Strange.
A native of San Francisco, “Coach” Strange has been active in the Arkansas sports scene for over six decades.
He played football for Hendrix College in the early 1960s, and continues his relationship with the school as the PA announcer for Warrior football into the 2020s.
He started his teaching and coaching career in the Conway Public School system in 1963. He later spent 12 years as a college professor and coach at Hendrix, the University of Central Arkansas, Henderson State University and Austin College in Sherman, Texas.
In 2003, Strange was named as athletic director at UCA. Among his many accomplishments, he is a former president of the Arkansas AAU and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Strange was inducted into the Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor in 2002.
The award is named after Elijah Pitts, who graduated from Conway’s segregated Pine Street High School in 1956. He went on to play for Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers dynasty of the 1960s, winning five NFL championships.
Pitts has been inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2021 Marvin Delph Award for Conway Sportswoman of the Year will be presented to Kayle Browning.
Browning was born in Conway and raised in Wooster. She attended Greenbrier High School and the University of Central Arkansas.
After more than a decade of national and international success in the shooting sports, she qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
With the summer games delayed a year due to COVID, Browning finally traveled to Tokyo in July of 2021, where she won the silver medal in women’s trap.
The 2021 Marvin Delph Award for Conway Sportsman of the Year will be presented to Bennett Pascoe.
A graduate of Conway Christian School, Pascoe runs track at Arkansas State University.
He was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Most Outstanding Track Performer.
Pasco placed 11th in the steeplechase at the NCAA Championships in May, earning Second Team All-American honors. He also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
The award is named after Marvin Delph who graduated from Conway High School in 1974. He went on to play for Eddie Sutton’s Arkansas Razorbacks, leading the team to the 1978 NCAA Final Four.
Delph has been inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
