FAYETTEVILLE — In addition to professing his love for Arkansas that he tweeted earlier in the day, Arkansas Razorbacks junior center Ricky Stromberg after Friday’s practice expressed practical reasons he’s returning to the Razorbacks for his 2022 senior season rather than declaring for the spring’s NFL draft.
Coach Sam Pittman’s 8-4 Razorbacks on Friday began their on campus practices for their Jan. 1 Outback Bowl date in Tampa, Florida, versus the 7-5 Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten.
“I had a couple meetings with coach Pittman after Missouri (the final game of Arkansas’ regular season). We talked about my grade (from NFL scouts) and I didn't really like my grade at the time. With coach Pittman and coach (Cody) Kennedy (Arkansas’ Broyles Award semifinalist offensive line coach), I think it's a no-brainer to come back and go up from there."
Stromberg did play well enough starting every game in 2021 to be deemed second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.
“I thought I had an overall good season,” Stromberg said. “I think I do need to get a little bit stronger. I think that'll help. Next year, that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to stay and get a little stronger and it'll definitely help for my senior year."
Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas’ only first-team All-SEC player and listed so on both the AP and Coaches All-SEC teams, on Wednesday declared for the NFL and will not play in the bowl game.
Tyson Morris, the Helena native completing his Razorbacks wide receiving career as a 2021 bonus senior with his 2020 senior eligibility restored with the NCAA decision restoring all 2020 eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, suddenly becomes Arkansas’ leading receiver.
Morris’ 21 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns come a distant next to Burks’ 66 catches for 1104 yards and 11 touchdowns.
So it will take a group effort bound to include 2021 bonus speedy bonus senior De’Vion Warren and true freshmen Ketron Jackson and Bryce Stephens among others.
“Obviously we know he (Burks) made the best decision for himself and his family,” Morris said. “I feel like he’ll do great things in the NFL and stuff like that. But I feel like it’s the next man up mentality. I have to step up, the young guys have to step up. Everybody has to step up and play together as a quota.”
Seems Morris’ numbers start him at the quota’s top.
“I obviously know I’m going to be looked at as one of the guys who needs to step up,” Morris said. “And I’m going to do that. That’s my plan. I’m not going to back down because my good friend’s gone. I feel like this game is another opportunity for me to prove myself and show guys what I’m capable of.”
Jackson, five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Stephens, dazzling on some punt returns then withheld from the Missouri game so he can play in the bowl with the four-game maximum to redshirt, both could surprise, Morris asserted.
“I feel like Ketron, he's definitely been soaking it all in this season,” Morris said. “Bryce, he’s real fast. He can play without burning his redshirt so I feel like they’re going to give him a lot of reps.”
Morris marvels that after experiencing nothing but losing Arkansas seasons he’s bowing out on a winning team in a bowl game.
“I’ve been here, what, five years strong now, and I’ve never been to a bowl game,” Morris said. 'It’s a feeling I’ve never been able to feel. So I’m excited. I’m excited for this program and get it headed on the right track.”
John Ridgeway, the graduate transfer defensive tackle via Illinois State, bet on the Hogs turning it around this year.
“As soon as I got here to Arkansas, I knew this team was special,” Ridgeway said. “I knew we had the pieces to make this a championship team and go to a bowl game, and sure enough we made it.”
Ridgeway has played such a notable part that he’s been invited to play in the Senior Bowl, a turning pro post Outback Bowl option he ponders along with the restoration option of returning to Arkansas as a 2022 bonus senior.
Cornerback Montaric Brown, his five interceptions putting him on the Coaches All-SEC first team, also ponders turning pro after the bowl game or returning.
In the meantime, Brown of Ashdown said, “Friday’s practice went great.”
The Razorbacks also practice Saturday before working around next week’s UA final exams.
