FAYETTEVILLE — The two strongest linemen on the Arkansas Razorbacks football team met with the media following Monday's practice.
Senior defensive tackle Terry Hampton, 6-1, 314, and redshirt junior right guard Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 302, aren't just standouts in the weight room, but also on the field. Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and is making a big impact despite not arriving until late May.
"I think I've been doing pretty good as far as on the field with my technique," Hampton said. "I've been really focused on getting back on the field because I've been out for a while. I tore my ACL last October, so getting the ropes around and getting back on my feet."
While there are experienced offensive lines in college football and then there's Arkansas'. Not only is four starters returning, but they have started multiple years. Luke Jones at left tackle is the only new starter on the line.
"We've all played a bunch of games," Limmer said. "We have a bunch of experience. Even Luke, too. Luke is no stranger to the game either. He played several games last year, and a couple games in the COVID year too. So, it's not like he's brand new either. We have a lot of experience up there. It definitely helps out playing in these big-time games, just being able to see what happens before the play starts."
In addition to experience, this offensive line apparently has something else working in a positive way according to Hampton.
"This is the first O-line I've seen that has real quick feet, so it's been kind of an adjustment for me from my last school," Hampton said. "Other than that, it's good competition."
Limmer talked about when he and Hampton have gone against each other in practice.
"Yeah, especially I go against him the most when I'm running center and backing up Ricky (Stromberg)," Limmer said. "It's definitely not my favorite. He's right up on the ball, and he can get up under me and start driving. It's tough to move him. He's real strong and it's a battle whenever we go up against each other."
Hampton played both end in a 3-man front at Arkansas State to interior lineman also. At Arkansas, Hampton is working as an interior defensive lineman. You more comfortable inside?
"Yes sir, I feel like I am," Hampton said. "Three-tech, nose, something like that. I feel real comfortable playing end too with the three-down. I feel like I got most of my sacks in because of 3-down and how it was set up. But other than that, yes sir."
Growing up in El Dorado Hampton had hoped to be a Razorback then, but a couple of injuries eliminated that possibility.
"I definitely was a Razorback," Hampton said. "My pops, he always wanted me to play for the Razorbacks. Coming out of high school, I got injured, and that kind of was a downfall from there [recruiting-wise], and I went to Arkansas State. Life has come full circle, and I’m here now for sure."
Hampton asked if he hoped for an offer from the Razorbacks when entering the transfer portal?
"It was no hopes because I didn’t think it was an opportunity for me to go," Hampton said. "But when it came, I took it as soon as possible. It was a no-brainer."
Limmer was asked what is his favorite lift in the weight room?
"I’ve always been kind of good at bench," Limmer said. "I think bench is the most fun. It’s not as tiring as squats, maybe sometimes, so I think bench is my favorite. I’ve benched 500 in the weight room. I know Brady (Latham) and Luke last year uh last interview over-exaggerated a little bit. I’ve hit 500."
Hampton also talked about his max and favorite lift.
"I would say bench too," Hampton said. "I like legs, but I would say bench is my favorite. As far as my max, I think I did around 455. I did more at A-State. I did 480."
Latham the left guard did praise Limmer's weight room numbers in a recent interview.
"So Beaux Limmer is a super strong guy," Latham said. "He's the strongest guy on the team, and he got even stronger in the weight room. He's gained a lot of weight, and he's just playing really good. He's dominating guys in the run game, and he made a bunch of improvement."
Latham said he isn't sure about Limmer's max.
"They're really high, and the thing is, the crazy part is that we don't really know how high, because, like, usually they're like, 'Alright Beaux, you've gone high enough, like, we don't need you go anymore,'" Latham said. "Like, he can, I've never seen Beaux fail on a weight. So, like, you name it, he could probably throw it up there."
Do you think he could do 600?
"Yeah," Latham said. "Maybe over, like he can bench so much. He's insane. He's awesome."
Over exaggerated or not, Limmer is quick to credit Arkansas' strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker for his work in the weight room. Sam Pittman recently praised Limmer's strength as well.
"Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely an honor to have the head coach say something as big as that," Limmer said. "It’s good to hear. But yeah, that’s just a testament to Coach Walker and the strength staff here. I do believe that they’re the best in the nation. They’ve just helped me so much. Not only strength but agility and speed training, as well. They’ve just helped me make great strides, so props to them."
Arkansas opens the season Sept. 3, by hosting Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
