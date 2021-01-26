Stepping out of American Midwest Conference play for the final time this season, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Bulldogs of Jarvis Christian College.
CBC (10-4) used a strong second half shooting performance, to the tune of 53%, to down JCC (2-3) 68-56.
Three Mustangs finished in double figures, led by Tedrick Wolfe. CBC locked down defensively in both halves, holding Jarvis Christian to 28% shooting in the first half and 38% for the game.
MUSTANG NOTES
Wolfe had 18 points and barely missed a double-double with nine rebounds, while Zach Hudson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, his third double-double this season.
Kelvin Robinson also had 16 points and led the way with five assists.
CBC shot 43.1% from the field for the game and went 15 of 20 at the free-throw line, including 8-11 from Hudson.
The Mustangs dominated on the glass grabbing 47 rebounds, including 16 on the offensive end.
McShane Wyatt had a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were forced into 18 turnovers and grabbed just 27 rebounds on the game.
CBC returns to AMC play Thursday night when they head to Hannibal-LaGrange for a conference tilt with the Trojans. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. from the Mabee Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.