Unfortunately for the Hendrix College Warriors, this season has been a struggle.
Part of that is due to injuries, but another is the competition Hendrix has played.
This week, it won’t get any easier as the Warriors (1-5, 0-3 Southern Athletic Association) welcome Berry (4-2, 2-1 SAA) to Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
The two teams matched up in the spring for the SAA Championship with Berry coming away with a 21-20 win at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
This season, however, the two teams are trending in opposite directions with Berry’s hope as repeat SAA champions still alive despite having two undefeated teams ahead of it.
“We're coming off of both of us playing for the championship last year and both of us are in a situation right now where Berry is still playing for a shot outside looking in after losing to Trinity and so they're going to come in very well prepared,” Warriors coach Buck Buchanan said. “They’re like we were in 2015. They’re trying to finish their season winning every game, and hopefully get help from somebody else because Birmingham and Trinity still have to play, and they still are going to play Birmingham. The conference is still wide open for them.”
For Hendrix, Buchanan said their job is to now play spoiler, which is an unfamiliar spot for the Warriors.
“We and Berry have always fought to be in the top of the league and unfortunately that's not our situation right now, so I think that they're having a lot more confidence in building forward,” he said. “We'll get some more guys back off injury and continue to play better and better and that's our goal. I think that, looking at them on tape, they're still a very solid defensive football team. And again, they have found a little bit better strategy the last few weeks on offense.”
Berry, like Birmingham-Southern, who Hendrix played and lost 43-6 to on Oct. 9 at home, is a running team.
The Vikings are second in the conference in rushing, averaging 189.9 yards per game and 15 touchdowns.
Though not as run-heavy as BSC is, the challenge is there for the Warriors and Buchanan is confident in his front seven getting better.
“I do think that the physicality it took to play in that game, and we kind of transferred that over to the Rhodes game this last week,” he said. “I think if we can continue to do that and continue to get better and build on that, we have a chance to be successful up front. Berry is always a team that is going to try to win the ballgame on the line of scrimmage on both sides and force your hand on that. That's where we've just got to get tougher and we've got to be able to play tough Saturday. I think we're as prepared as we were going to be prepared for this game.”
Defensively, Berry plays in the backfield quite a bit, coming in just one sack shy of Centre, who has 23, for the conference lead.
“The easiest way to keep from sacking is just not throwing, but that's not an option,” Buchanan said. “We just have to get prepared this week to be able to handle their look up front and you know which guy is going to come and which guy's not, and then to win our one-on-one matchups and again we've just got to get better at that.”
Then, in terms of scoring, Berry is adept at getting points on the board even if touchdowns aren’t the end result of drives.
The Vikings are far and away atop the field goals made category in the SAA, converting nine of 14.
“They do a good job converting,” Buchanan said. “They do a good job of moving the ball and taking what's given, and I think that's the mark of a good football team is to be able to take what is given. We've got to control that and control those matchups to where we don't let them in the red zone and let them have those opportunities. Just watching a little bit of video this morning, they have a lot of big play potential. They had a lot of big plays against Millsaps. They had a lot of big plays last week, so they've got some tools that they can get out there in space and go, so it's not letting them have those big plays and being able to contain them the best we can.”
Hendrix indeed has its work cut out for it, especially having a rough history with Berry, winning just one game in eight previous meetings.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
