FAYETTEVILLE — What once seemed a Christmas present for the Razorbacks to feel good about themselves heading into a brief holiday before prepping for the SEC opener Dec. 29 at Mississippi State suddenly becomes the most important game of the nonconference preseason.
For while at one time Tuesday’s 6 p.m. SEC Network televised game at Walton Arena versus the 3-9 Elon University Phoenix appeared an Arkansas gimme, nothing looks like a gimme now for these Razorbacks.
Their 9-0 start and at one time No. 10 national ranking ruined by successive 88-66 losses to the Oklahoma Sooners in Tulsa and last Saturday night’s stunning, 89-81 loss to Hofstra University at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, the Razorbacks finished so badly against Hofstra that Arkansas coach Eric Musselman during the immediate postgame admitted disarray even thinking of preparing for Tuesday’s tilt versus Elon.
“We’ve got two days before our next game, and I have no idea what we’ll do,” Musselman said. “Not sure what we’ll do the next two days in preparation for our next game.”
Hard practices was Musselman’s remedy post the Dec. 11 trouncing in Tulsa by OU.
He said the Hogs responded with three great practices last Monday through Wednesday then practiced poorly Thursday which apparently reflected in their performance against a surprisingly good Hofstra team.
Hofstra, 7-5, had taken the then No. 15 Houston Cougars to overtime before losing in Houston and only lost, 69-67 at then No. 20 Maryland before booting the then 24th ranked Razorbacks into oblivion.
Losing this December nonconference finale at Walton to Elon would represent a true tailspin for the reeling Razorbacks only last season, 25-7 and advancing all the way to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.
Musselman recalled last season’s Razorbacks absorbing drubbings at LSU and at Alabama but always showing more fight than he saw from Oklahoma and Hofstra running away with the game down the stretch.
“In the seven years I’ve been coaching college, that’s the most disappointing from a competitive nature that I’ve ever coached a team,” Musselman said. “Even last year’s two losses. I’m disappointed in how we’ve played in a lot of different facets.”
He enumerated facets.
“We’ve been searching for point guard play,” Musselman said. “I tried to search again Tuesday. All of a sudden we go back to struggling with rebounding. We’re turning the ball over too much. We lack shooting. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to continue to try to work on, and then you add in how competitive you are, now you end up with two losses in a row.”
Elon’s 3-9 record seems like an easy cure. Until considering Elon’s schedule. Coach Mike Schrage’s Phoenix’s losses include Florida, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Temple, Jacksonville State, UNC Greensboro, High Point, North Carolina and Duke.
Not exactly Cupcake Row. Elon has beaten Winthrop last season a 23-2 Big South champion and NCAA Tournament qualifier.
Elon plays in the same Colonial Athletic Conference that produced Hofstra.
The Phoenix presents balanced scoring with guards Hunter McIntosh, Torrence Watson and Darius Buford and small forward Zac Ervin averaging from 11.3 to 10.4 points while 6-foot-8 center Michael Graham averages a team-leading 6.2 rebounds.
The Razorbacks wield a height advantage over Elon but had one over Hofstra and surprisingly got outrebounded.
They’re bound to have spent time on rebounding, shooting and team defense and post Hofstra certainly on zone offense in the Sunday and Monday practices preceding Tuesday’s game.
“They (Hofstra) are not a team that plays a lot of zone,” Musselman said now of expecting even non-zone teams zoning the Hogs. “And they just kept the lane compact and dared us to shoot the ball and dug ourselves a hole. We struggled shooting the basketball. Fifteen turnovers, way too many turnovers as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.