ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference announced their 2021 preseason all-conference team and awards along with the Coaches Poll.
The Bears placed one player on the team, and were predicted to finish seventh in the poll.
Alberto Suarez, the senior defender from Zaragoza, Spain, was named to the all-conference team which held players from seven teams around the conference.
The Bears received only 26 points in terms of voting in the coaches' poll, placing them in seventh out of eight teams.
UCA was voted to finish ahead of Stetson, who received 11 points.
The Bears are coming into their first season in the ASUN Conference.
The Bears faced one ASUN opponent last season, traveling to Lipscomb which finished in a 2-1 loss.
Lipscomb was predicted third and received two first-place votes.
"Alberto is a good player because he is a team player, honors like that are nice, but trophies for the team is what Alberto is about,” coach Frank Kohlenstein said. “It means we will work hard and give ourselves some goals to work harder in training and move higher than seventh.”
"This honor shows that they are looking at me and the pressure is on my shoulders,” Suarez said. “We love that we are voted low, one of the sayings among the team is, 'Train like Underdogs, Compete like Champions'. If they want to give us the underdog role, it is perfect for us.”
Preseason Player of the Year: Reed Davis, Jacksonville
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Noah Gulden, Lipscomb
Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year: Gustavo Vasconcelos, FGCU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.