FLORENCE, Ala. – Nearly completing a double-digit comeback, the Sugar Bears fought to the final buzzer but came up short against North Alabama, falling 63-58 on Monday.

The loss drops Central Arkansas to 8-15 on the year, with a 3-9 ASUN slate. Siera Carter was a one-man wrecking crew, setting a new season-high with 23 points, with 18 coming in the second half. Carter used her athleticism, driving ability and shots off the bounce to create and attack mismatches throughout the second half to get Central Arkansas back into the game. Kierra Prim, another tremendous athlete capable of attacking mismatches, added 19 points and nine boards, keeping the Sugar Bears afloat in the first half with nine points.

