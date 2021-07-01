Head coach Sandra Rushing and the Central Arkansas women's basketball team announced the addition of Allie Banks and Tiffany Phillips to the coaching staff Thursday.
The additions bring a plethora of knowledge and experience to Conway.
Banks joins UCA after stints as an assistant coach at Mississippi College and Arkansas-Monticello. During her time at UAM, she helped coach the team to its first ever Great American Conference (GAC) Tournament final after the team was selected to finish 12th. The squad started the season 7-0, its best start since the 1976-77 season. She aided in the team's first 20-win season since 1997-98 and helped guide the team to its first win over a ranked opponent in the GAC era.
She played a vital role in the team's first ever national ranking in the NCAA era. Banks is no stranger to the Purple and Gray as her dad played baseball and football for the Bears. Her grandfather, aunt, great aunt and great uncle all graduated from UCA.
"I'm very pleased that coach Banks has decided to join our program,” Rushing said. “She is a young, upcoming coach who has great passion for the game. She came up in a coaching family. It's in her blood. Without a doubt, she's one of the most competitive people I know and that drive is going to carry over to her coaching career and make her successful. Her work ethic, knowledge for the game and organizational skills will be very valuable for us.
“Coach Banks is a tremendous person and is willing to put in extra time when needed to help make our program be successful. She has great ties with Arkansas basketball which will be a great asset to our program. She's gained valuable experience working with coach Greg Long at Mississippi College. I am so excited to work with coach Banks."
"When given this opportunity to move back to Arkansas and be forty minutes from home, I knew it was the right time and UCA was the right fit,” Banks said. “My family has always bled purple and I'm honored that coach Rushing chose me for this position. I look forward to getting to know our players and working with this incredible staff. #BearClawsUp."
Phillips joins the Sugar Bears after six years as the head coach of the Southwestern Assemblies of God University women's basketball team. While at SAGU, she recorded an 80-72 record, was named the Central Region Coach of the Year in 2018, coached three All-Americans, and produced the program's first ranking in over 20 years. She has also coached high school basketball in Arkansas at Marshall, Sacred Heart, Hector and Bryant.
Phillips is no stranger to UCA as she was an assistant for the Sugar Bears from 2006-11. Prior to becoming a coach, she was a Gulf South Conference (GSC) All-Conference honoree at Harding University.
"I'm really excited to have coach Phillips join our staff,” Rushing said. “I knew immediately that she was the right person for the job. I have had the opportunity to work with coach Phillips at Delta State, she knows my philosophy and what I expect. Coach Phillips has been a head coach, and that brings knowledge and experience to our staff. She knows how to win, and has a tremendous work ethic and passion for the game.
“She will work tirelessly to make sure our program keeps improving in every aspect. Coach Phillips will play a very valuable role in serving as our recruiting coordinator. Her familiarity with Arkansas will be a great asset to our program. Coach Phillips is a great person and will be a great role model for our players. I look forward to working with her."
"I am so excited for this opportunity to be back at the University of Central Arkansas,” Phillips said. “I am an Arkansas girl and to be home is so incredibly important to me. I look forward to trying to recruit Arkansas girls and get them in this program. I think UCA is an amazing place to be and I believe Conway is a great city with great people.
“I want to thank coach Rushing and Dr. Brad Teague for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to work for this institution. Coach Rushing is a great head coach and mentor and I am excited to be back working with her. I look forward to helping her and the staff grow this program and keep us on the map in Arkansas and in the Atlantic Sun. This is a blessing for me to be here and I don't take the responsibility lightly. Being back to work with coach Rushing, Dr. Teague, Natalie Shock, Darrell Walsh, Steve East and all the support staff here at UCA is a huge honor for me. These are some great people and I am honored to be back on campus with them."
