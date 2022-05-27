Adding another long, defensive forward, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team has signed Kyjai Miles to the program.
Transferring in from Chicago State, Miles tracks to make an immediate impact on the roster.
Kyjai is a great addition for our recruiting class, and we are lucky to have her as a Sugar Bear," coach Sandra Rushing said. "She is a tremendous athlete who rebounds at a high level and adds length to our defense with her shot blocking ability."
A former all-district prospect out of Dallas, Texas, Miles led Jones County Junior College in rebounding as a sophomore, pulling down 7.5 boards per contest.
That season, she helped the Bobcats record a 20-1 record, including a 13-0 slate in the MACCC. After a perfect regular season, the Bobcats fell in the NJCAA National Tournament.
Transferring up to Chicago State, Miles averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Cougars, her rebounding ranking third on the squad. She also led her team with 23 blocked shots, including a season-best three rejections against New Mexico State.
Miles scored a season-best 14 points against Dixie State. She also had 12 games of five-plus rebounds, with a season-high nine against Florida International.
"Kyjai has played some very competitive basketball in her career, and she will provide good leadership and experience to our team," Rushing said. "We can't wait to see her in Purple and Gray, and we're excited to see her on the floor."
Miles adds to an impressive signing class for the Sugar Bears that includes a number of transfers, rounding out to a well-diversified group of incoming players, each with a unique skillset.
The class looks to help Central Arkansas build off of its first season in the ASUN.
