Head Coach Sandra Rushing and the Central Arkansas women's basketball team announced the addition of another student-athlete to the 2021 class on Wednesday.
The class bolsters a talented group from Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Nigeria.
The seven student-athletes bring in an extensive amount of experience on the court and dedication in the classroom.
The class will provide the Sugar Bears with a wide range of depth with a vast skill set.
"I'm really excited about our recruiting class," Rushing said. "They have a tremendous work ethic and are great competitors. Those are two key traits in championship caliber players. I have high expectations for these young ladies and this team. We're looking forward to getting them in here and getting to work."
The newest Sugar Bear is Rita James from Bayelsa State, Nigeria.
James, a guard, attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., and then started her collegiate career at Tallahassee Community College.
She was named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, the FCSAA All-Academic Team, the All-Panhandle Conference Second Team and received the Dr. Bertha Flowers Murray Award for Academic Excellence.
She averaged 7.0 points per game, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game at TCC, while shooting 30.8 percent from the field.
"We are so happy to have Rita join the Sugar Bear program,” Rushing said. “She is really a good defender who can also get to the rim on the other end. She works hard and is an amazing competitor, and gives us another piece to the puzzle."
James joins Gloria Fornah, Lashiyah Fowler, Tajanna White, Randrea Wright, Skylar Bailey and Leah Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.