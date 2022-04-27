Another addition to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bear roster signed Tuesday, as Collin College transfer Anjanae Mueck put her name on the dotted line to join the club.
"We are excited to add Nae to this talented class,” coach Sandra Rushing said. “Nae gives us some height and experience in the post. She is a tremendous athlete and has played some very high-level basketball. She is an extremely mature and smart player. Nae is very explosive on the court and a fun player to watch. We are fortunate to have her here at Central Arkansas."
Starting 27 of 28 games last season, Mueck averaged 7.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
She scored in double-figures four times over the course of the season, peaking at 21 points against Angelina, shooting 10 of 14 from the floor.
Mueck led the Cougars on the glass, pulling down double-digit rebounds in three games, with a season-best 16 against Hill College.
One of her biggest skill sets, for certain, is rim protection.
With the sixth-most blocks in NJCAA, the 6-foot-2 forward was an imposing figure in the paint, routinely turning away opponents.
The redshirt sophomore helped lead Collin College to a 17-11 record, going 9-7 in conference and holding a 10-4 record at home.
Mueck joins a signing class that features scorers at all levels, now adding a top-notch defensive presence inside.
An athletic forward who can stretch the floor, she'll have an opportunity to help a Central Arkansas team going into its second season in the ASUN.
