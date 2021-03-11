What began as a first-half struggle, turned into an offensive explosion in the third quarter and an eventual 56-51 win over Houston Baptist, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears advanced in their final Southland Conference Tournament.
What began as a six-point deficit to begin the third after a made HBU basket, the Sugar Bears exchanged that for a 42-36 lead after three with a 23-point quarter, outpacing the Huskies by 10 points in the quarter.
UCA senior forward Briana Trigg scored 10 of her game-leading 19 points in the third to spark the offensive output, which paved the way for the Sugar Bears’ win.
After trailing through much of the game, UCA captured the lead for good as sophomore forward Terri Crawford broke a 31-all tie with a jumper in the paint with 4:18 left in the third.
It was a lead the Sugar Bears never surrendered with HBU keeping well within tow.
Things got too close for comfort at the 7:44 mark with Huskies sophomore Timia Jefferson hit a jumper in the paint to trim the lead down to one.
But, UCA kept pace and built its lead out to seven with 4:40 left in the game, which finished as a five-point lead.
Poor first-quarter shooting would have dealt the Sugar Bears a strong blow as they hit on just 3 of 13, but HBU shot one make better in the same amount of attempts for a 10-9 lead.
Both teams shot above 40 percent in the second quarter, but it was the Huskies who had a better shooting output, hitting at 46.2 percent to UCA’s 40 percent.
But, UCA was hot from the field in the third, hitting 10 of 14 shots (71.4 percent), while HBU hit 3 of 10.
Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, All-SLC First-Team selection and Southland Conference All-Defense selection Sugar Bear junior forward Lucy Ibeh struggled mightily in her first Southland Conference Tournament action, scoring just two points and grabbing just one rebound, while fouling out with 6:23 left in the game.
However, seniors Trigg and guard Savannah Walker picked up the slack.
Trigg posted a double-double, her third in her last four games, with the aforementioned 19 points to along with 10 rebounds.
Walker scored 11, while freshman forward Jayla Cody added nine off the bench.
The No. 5 seed UCA moves on to take on the No. 4 seed Lamar Cardinals at 11 a.m. Friday.
Like with Houston Baptist, the Sugar Bears and Cardinals have not met this season due to scheduling.
The two teams have met 14 previous times with the two schools splitting wins at seven each.
UCA got the better of Lamar 53-29 in the previous meeting, which took place Feb. 5, 2020, at the Farris Center.
The last time the two schools met in the Southland Conference Tournament was March 10, 2011, which the Sugar Bears won 68-60 in overtime.
Tip-off for Friday’s contest is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Katy, Texas, with Steve Owens on the call at 91.3 FM with the game also being broadcast on ESPN+.
