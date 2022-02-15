The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program announced Monday the newest addition to the team in the form of assistant coach Catherine Griffith.
The former interim head coach of the Catawba Indians joins the squad as a specialist with middle and blocking personnel.
Griffith comes to the Sugar Bears fresh off her first collegiate experience as a head coach for Catawba College.
This past year for the Indians, Griffith helped propel them to an 8-10 conference record and 11-14 overall. She has already accepted multiple important positions in a relatively short career, with her interim head coach position being the latest.
Griffith overall is entering her fourth year of the coaching volleyball business. However, her experience ranges way past that as she graduated from the University of Louisiana-Monroe in 2019, where she was a member of the Warhawks volleyball and beach squad.
Her role in the teams’ success can not be understated as she set the all-time record in beach wins with 71, including a 15 match streak. As those wins accumulated, she made her way to the USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championships in 2018 and 2019.
As an indoor player, she posted 255 blocks in her career and was second-team All-Louisiana in 2018. All of this success on the court translated perfectly as she made her journey to coaching. Griffith followed up her career at ULM with an MBA in 2020 while coaching the North East Louisiana Volleyball Club during her master’s courses.
She transitioned to her role as an assistant at Catawba in January of 2021 and eventually claimed the interim head coach position. All of her skills will be put to the test with the Sugar Bears as she bears a plethora of experience
Alongside head coach John Newberry and assistant coach Aryn Moura, UCA is in good hands for the coming future.
“I am honored to be joining the UCA volleyball program and community,” Griffith said. “I am extremely excited to work alongside John and Aryn and with the student-athletes, administration and entire staff at UCA.”
“I’m very excited to announce about Cat joining our program,” Newberry said. “It was immediately evident that she is very ambitious and is exactly what this program needs. During the interview process, she was impressive with her value to relationships. Her enthusiasm to recruit and coach is evident through her charisma and conversations. Her NCAA playing experience as a middle blocker and as a beach player gives her great experience to help out with all skills on the court. I look forward to see her help us build upon the championships that this program has seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.