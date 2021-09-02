Head coach Sandra Rushing and the Central Arkansas women's basketball team announced the schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday.
"We have a very challenging schedule this year, both our nonconference schedule and with entering a new conference in the ASUN,” Rushing said. “I am very excited to see how our young kids handle those challenges and how we, as a team, grow through the challenges. Our ladies will get to play in some very difficult environments on the road of the Power 5 schools and we will get a chance to see early how we are going to develop as a team."
The Sugar Bears open the season with a road trip to Kansas State on Nov. 9. The home opener for the 2021-22 campaign will be on Nov. 12 against Hendrix.
On Nov. 16, UCA takes to the road for its second contest of the season against a Big 12 program with a game against Oklahoma.
The Sugar Bears close out November with three home contests as ULM, Alcorn State and Northern Kentucky come to the Farris Center on the 20th, 23rd and 27th, respectively.
Central Arkansas begins December with the Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor's I-40 Showdown as UCA travels to Little Rock on the 4th.
On Dec. 12, the Sugar Bears travel back to Oklahoma for a matchup with Tulsa. UCA finishes 2021 with two home games, one Dec. 16 against Central Baptist and the second on Dec. 21 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Sugar Bears open the new year on Jan. 2 as Jarvis Christian comes to the friendly confines of the Farris Center.
Central Arkansas travels to EKU on Jan. 5 for the first conference matchup as new members of the ASUN. The conference home opener will be on Jan. 8 as Lipscomb makes the trek to Conway. UCA returns to Kentucky on Jan. 12 for a trip to Louisville and a matchup with Bellarmine.
The Sugar Bears have a three-game homestand on Jan. 15, 19 and 22, as North Alabama, Jacksonville State and Liberty come to town. Central Arkansas makes a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, for a game against North Florida on Jan. 27 and a game with Jacksonville on Jan. 29.
The Sugar Bears open February welcoming two Florida teams on Feb. 3, and Feb. 5, as they host Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson, respectively.
On Feb. 9, UCA travels to Kennesaw, Georgia, for a matchup with Kennesaw State. Central Arkansas makes a stop in Jacksonville, Alabama, on the way back to Conway for a contest with Jacksonville State.
On Feb. 17, UCA welcomes Bellarmine to the Farris Center. The Sugar Bears play their last home game of the 2021-22 season with a matchup against EKU on Feb. 19.
On Feb. 24, Central Arkansas travels to Florence, Alabama, for a game against North Alabama. The Sugar Bears end the regular season with a contest against the Lady Bisons of Lipscomb on Feb. 26.
The dates for the ASUN Tournament will be announced at a later time.
