Unlike their male Central Arkansas counterparts, the Sugar Bears have played its best stretch of basketball this season over the last six games.
During that stretch, UCA (7-10, 5-4 Southland Conference) has won five games and fell by two points in the lone loss during the last six games.
The Sugar Bears have won four straight and are now sitting in prime real estate in the Southland Conference Tournament, tying for sixth place with Southeastern Louisiana and Saturday’s opponent Sam Houston State.
Those three teams sit a half-game behind both Abilene Christian and Nicholls for fourth and fifth place.
Back-to-back wins over the University of New Orleans helped propel the Sugar Bears back within the top eight SLC schools looking to qualify for the Southland Conference Tournament.
UCA’s schedule has dealt with a rescheduled game against New Orleans on Feb. 3, which the Sugar Bears won 47-46, and then their game Feb. 6 against McNeese State was postponed, which meant UCA played UNO again Feb. 10.
While the game was close Wednesday, the Sugar Bears didn’t let the game get as close as junior forward Lucy Ibeh tied her career-high with 31 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds.
After the game, UCA coach Sandra Rushing said her Sugar Bears didn’t play well out of the gate.
But her team ended up with the win.
UCA now turns its attention to a road contest against Sam Houston on Saturday.
The two teams previously met Jan. 9 at the Farris Center, which left the Bearkats (9-6, 5-4 SLC) with a 67-60 win over the Sugar Bears.
That game saw SHSU’s top two scorers, senior guard Faith Cook and junior forward Amber Leggett both reach double figures with Cook scoring 23 and Leggett scoring 20.
On the season, Leggett leads the Bearkats with 20.6 points per game, while Cook scores 13.2 points per game.
Against SHSU, UCA had a trio of seniors reach double figures with guard Savannah Walker leading the way with 16 points, followed by guard Tori Lasker’s 13-point output and forward Hannah Langhi’s 10-point game.
The Sugar Bears outshot the Bearkats 42.1 percent to 38.5 percent, but UCA turned the ball over 29 times and sent SHSU to the free-throw line 37 times.
Over the course of the fourth quarter, the Sugar Bears couldn’t keep up with the Bearkats, trailing throughout.
This led Rushing to say her team fought hard, but didn’t play well for a full 40-minute game.
Leggett also leads the Bearkats in rebounds with 6.9 per game, while also holding the team-lead in blocks with 14 and steals with 35.
She’s also adept at dishing out the ball with 41 assists, but trails Cook with 57.
Ibeh leads the Sugar Bears in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game, as well as rebounds (7.1) and steals (37).
Lasker leads the team in assists with 36, and freshman forward Jayla Cody leads the team in blocks with 13.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Huntsville, Texas, with the games being broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM The Bear.
