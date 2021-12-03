Coming up for both Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams are games against in-state competition.
The Sugar Bears (3-3), who have notched one in-state win (a 74-35 win over Hendrix on Nov. 12), will play their part in the Governor’s I-40 Showdown as they head to Little Rock to take on the Trojans (4-4) at 2 p.m.
When the Sugar Bears and the Trojans hit the court Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center, it will be the first time the Sugar Bears have stepped on the court since last Saturday.
The Sugar Bears fell 63-59 in overtime to Northern Kentucky on Scottie Pippen Court in the Farris Center.
Four Sugar Bears reached double figures in that game with graduate forward Hannah Langhi leading the way with 15 points, followed by freshman forward Jayla Cody and junior forward Lucy Ibeh scoring 12 and graduate gaurd Savannah Walker scoring 10.
The Sugar Bears were outrebounded 38-29, despite Ibeh’s double-double effort of also pulling down 10 rebounds in the loss.
However, letting Northern Kentucky get to the free-throw line proved to be the problem in overtime as the Norse hit all six attempts en route to victory.
The Sugar Bears other two losses this season came against Big 12 opponent Kansas State and fellow outgoing Big 12 Oklahoma.
The Sugar Bears have wins against Louisiana-Monroe and Alcorn State, in addition to the Hendrix win.
Meanwhile, the Trojans dropped their first game against Missouri State and then went on a four-game winning streak over Vanderbilt, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Memphis and Auburn.
However, Little Rock has lost three straight to Abilene Chrsitian, Oral Roberts and No. 15/17 Texas A&M.
After renewing competition between the two schools in 2019-20 for the first time since the 1986-87 season, Little Rock has gotten the better of the Sugar Bears in both contests, winning 63-48 on Nov. 19, 2020, and 60-50 on Dec. 16, 2020.
This season, the Trojans are led in scoring far and away by sophomore forward Sali Kourouma, who averages 22 points per game, which is 10.9 points better than Little Rock’s next best scorers.
Graduate forward Krystan Vornes leads the team in rebounds per game at 7.9, while senior forward Dariel Johnson leads the team in blocks with nine.
Senior guard Mayra Caicedo leads the team in assists with 41, while Johnson also leads the team in steals with 13.
Ibeh leads the Sugar Bears in scoring with 16.0 points per game, leads in rebounding with 9.8 per game and steals with 12.
Langhi leads the team in blocks with five and freshman guard Reandra Wright leads the team in assists with 18.
The two teams tip off inside the Jack Stephens Center at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
About the time that game will be coming to a close, the Bears will tip-off with Arkansas State in Jonesboro.
The Bears are seeking their second win of the season, coming off a 97-60 thumping at the hands of the No. 9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Bears’ lone win of the season came against Oral Roberts in the season’s lone home game to this point, which was played Nov. 20.
The Bears have been road warriors, though falling in all six road contests to St. Louis, Butler, Baylor, New Orleans, Virginia Military Institute and Presbyterian College.
Against Arkansas, UCA played a close first half, trailing 41-35 at the break, but fell apart in the second half, losing the half 56-25 en route to a 97-60 loss in Fayetteville.
Sophomore guard Collin Cooper led the way for UCA with 13 points, followed by freshman guard Camren Hunter and former Razorback junior Darious Hall’s 12.
The Bears were outmatched in just about every possible way in the second half in the 37-point loss.
They’ll look to bounce back and attempt for win No. 2 when it takes on Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves have been trending in the other direction, winning four of six contests to start the year.
Two losses came against Illinois and Morehead State, while wins haven’t came against the strongest of competition: Blue Mountain College, Harding, Central Baptist College, Southeast Missouri State and Missouri-Kansas City.
There are two exhibition wins in that mix of six opponents, which do not count toward Arkansas State’s record.
Last season, these two teams were scheduled to meet in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, but the event was canceled.
Arkansas State is led in scoring by former Razorback and Jonesboro Golden Hurricane junior guard Desi Sills with 13.8 points per game, while also leading the team in steals with 14.
Freshman forward Norchad Omier leads the team in rebounds per game with 8.5, while also leading the team in blocks with nine.
Sophomore guard Caleb Fields leads the team in assists with 31.
Hunter leads UCA in points per game with 11.9, while also leading the team in steals with 16.
Hall leads the team in rebounds with 6.3 per game, while both Hall and Hunter lead the team in assists with 20.
Graduate forward Jared Chatham leads the team in blocks, alongside sophomore guard Jaxson Baker, with seven.
This game will tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro. The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
