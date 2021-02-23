The Central Arkansas women's basketball team was back in action Monday for a road contest with Stephen F. Austin.
Carley Hudspeth led the Sugar Bears with 14 points and added two rebounds. UCA fell to 7-11 overall, 5-5 in the Southland, while SFA improved to 18-2 overall, 10-0 in conference play.
After a 3-pointer by SFA started the first quarter, the Sugar Bears bounced back with a layup by Ayanna Trigg. Both teams continued to trade baskets with Briana Trigg, Lucy Ibeh, Savanna Walker and Ruth Balogun adding points for the Sugar Bears. The first quarter ended with SFA in the lead 18-13.
The Sugar Bears came out hot to start the second quarter as they began the period on a 10-2 run. Ibeh got the ball rolling for UCA with a jumper followed by a layup. After a layup from the Ladyjacks, the Sugar Bears responded with a 3-pointer from Hudspeth followed by a free throw and a jumper by Walker. Back-and-forth scoring continued for both teams with UCA leading at half 30-27.
The intensity from both teams picked up in the third quarter where it left off before the half. Hudspeth started the scoring for UCA with a 3-pointer followed by a layup from Terri Crawford. SFA capitalized on its free throw opportunities as seven of the Ladyjacks' 22 third-quarter points came from free throws. Ibeh, Hudspeth and Crawford continued the scoring for the Sugar Bears until Charlay Conway ended the third quarter with a jumper to tie the score at 49-49.
The Ladyjacks' offense ran away with the game as they started the fourth quarter on a 21-2 run. Ibeh scored the first two points of the quarter for the Sugar Bears. Walker hit a jumper for UCA followed by a free throw from Ibeh to make the score 70-54. Conway continued the scoring for the Sugar Bears with three made free throws. Balogun made the final basket to end the game 82-59 in favor of the Ladyjacks.
Ibeh finished with her fourth double-double with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Ibeh added a team-high four assists and two steals. Walker chipped in with eight points and added three assists.
Avery Brittingham led SFA with 18 points and added five rebounds. Stephanie Visscher recorded 17 points, a game-high six steals, and a game-high six assists. Aiyana Johnson posted a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
UCA returns to action Feb. 27, when Abilene Christian makes the trip to Conway. The game will be the first of a men's and women's doubleheader. It will also be senior day and we will recognize our senior student-athletes.
Men
New Orleans 88,
UCA 63
The University of Central Arkansas Bears ran into a hot-shooting New Orleans squad on Monday night and it resulted in an 88-63 Southland Conference loss in a makeup game at Lakefront Arena.
The Privateers, who shot just 38.2 percent in the first meeting — an 83-79 UCA win Jan. 6 — fired it up at a 58.3-percent rate Monday, including a blistering 65.4 percent in the second half. UNO used a 21-5 run midway through the first half to break the game open and never allowed the Bears to get back in it.
UCA, as has been the norm for most of this season, played without another starter, this time sophomore point guard Collin Cooper, who was out with an arm injury. The Bears lost All-SLC point guard DeAndre Jones to a season-ending knee injury in the opening minute of the first matchup with the Privateers.
The Bears, fighting fatigue and poor shooting for much of the game, shot just 31.5 percent from the field and went 4 of 21 (19 percent) from 3-point range. UCA did pull down 42 rebounds, including a whopping season-high 23 offensive boards, but could not turn those into enough points.
The Bears played the Privateers even for about the first nine minutes, leading 13-12 at the 11:45 mark of the first half. But the Privateers found their range, inside and outside, and reeled off a huge offensive run over the next eight minutes that put them safely ahead. UNO shot 52.9 percent in the first half to grab a 44-30 lead at the break. After the solid start, UCA stumbled to 35.5 percent and 2 of 11 from beyond the arc in the opening half.
Senior forward Jared Chatham had his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Rylan Bergersen, who has shouldered most of the weight of having three missing point guards, scored a team-high 16 points and added four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Masai Olowokere came off the bench and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range for 12 points, while sophomore Khaleem Bennett had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-17, 2-10).
The Bears, who had just one day between games after a loss at Nicholls on Saturday, have had seven key players miss at least one game this season, including four that were unavailable Monday.
The Bears now return home for three consecutive games, beginning Saturday when they host Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. on Senior Day at the Farris Center.
