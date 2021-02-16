With the winter weather received and further threat across Arkansas and Texas, both Central Arkansas Bears and Sugar Bears games Wednesday have been postponed.
The Sugar Bears and Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks were set to do battle in Nacogdoches, Texas, but with impending inclement weather approaching, the two institutions were looking out for the safety of its student-athletes.
The makeup game is set to be played at 1 p.m. Monday in Nacogdoches.
The recent postponed McNeese State, Sugar Bears game has been rescheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip March 1 at the Farris Center.
The Sugar Bears are currently scheduled to play Feb. 20 in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Likewise, the men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday at the Farris Center between UCA and SFA has been moved to March 1 as well.
Wednesday’s game was also postponed due to impending inclement weather that is forthcoming Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
The Bears and Lumberjacks will now play this makeup game March 1, preceding the Sugar Bears makeup game March 1 against McNeese State.
The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. tip at the Faris Center.
The Bears are scheduled to resume their schedule Saturday when they travel to Thibodaux, Louisiana, to take on Nicholls with a 5 p.m. tip.
