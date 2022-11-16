uca

Central Arkansas' Kierra Prim goes up for a short jumper during the Sugar Bears' win over Lindenwood on Tuesday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears dominated the second half Tuesday night in a 55-43 victory over the Lindenwood Lions in their home opener at the Farris Center.

UCA (1-2) outscored Lindenwood 33-14 in the second half, led by junior forward Kierra Prim. The Johnson County Community College transfer scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, with 16 points and 7 rebounds coming in the decisive second half. 

