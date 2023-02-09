x

Central Arkansas guard Randrea Wright brings the ball up the court during action this season. UCA hosts Liberty tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

Playing for the first time at home in 19 days, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team returns to the Farris Center to take on Liberty tonight. Tipping off at 5:30 p.m., the Sugar Bears resume ASUN play after postponing both of last week's games.

Central Arkansas (7-13, 2-7 ASUN) last played on Jan. 28, taking a 59-55 road win over Kennesaw State. Kierra Prim led the way with 16 points, Siera Carter added 15 in her first game back in the Peach State as a Sugar Bear, including 11 in the second half to help Central Arkansas hold on for the win. Kyjai Miles was all over the glass, setting a new career high with 14 boards.

