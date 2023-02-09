Playing for the first time at home in 19 days, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team returns to the Farris Center to take on Liberty tonight. Tipping off at 5:30 p.m., the Sugar Bears resume ASUN play after postponing both of last week's games.
Central Arkansas (7-13, 2-7 ASUN) last played on Jan. 28, taking a 59-55 road win over Kennesaw State. Kierra Prim led the way with 16 points, Siera Carter added 15 in her first game back in the Peach State as a Sugar Bear, including 11 in the second half to help Central Arkansas hold on for the win. Kyjai Miles was all over the glass, setting a new career high with 14 boards.
But after that spirit-lifting win, the Sugar Bears have been in a holding pattern, after health and safety protocols forced Central Arkansas to postpone its home-and-home with North Alabama last week. Thursday's tip-off will be 12 days since the win over the Owls.
Playing in front of the Sugar Bear faithful, Central Arkansas has put together a 5-3 record, behind Randrea Wright's 12.0 points per game at home. She also leads the team with 32 assists and 43 made field goals. Prim also averages double-figures on Scottie Pippen Court, netting 10.7 points and leading the team with 8.4 boards per game and 24 made free throws. Prim has only missed two free throws at home, shooting 92 percent from the line.
The Sugar Bears and Lady Flames have already faced off once this season, back at the start of ASUN play. Though Liberty pulled away at the end, Central Arkansas overcame multiple double-digit deficits, pulling within a possession early in the fourth before the Lady Flames were able to put some distance between the teams later in the quarter.
Liberty (15-7, 9-2 ASUN) enters the week on a seven-game winning-streak, having most recently defeated Kennesaw State on Saturday. The eight-point win was the third single-digit victory in the last four games, as the Lady Flames shot just 37 percent from the field, 27 percent from three, and took only seven free throws. In particular, senior forward Mya Berkman was forced into five missed field goals, tied for the most in a single game for the nation's most efficient scorer. Shooting 70 percent from the field on the year, the 54 percent by Berkman was uncharacteristic, but far from game-changing, as the Lady Flames maintained second place in the conference standings.
Berkman leads the Lady Flames in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. She is the only Liberty player to average double-figure scoring, but five other players average 6.7 or more points. The Lady Flames are also one of the best passing teams in the ASUN, with eight players recording 20 or more assists, led by Kennedi Williams' 94.
Today's matchup is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off, the first leg of a double-header with the men's team. The game's broadcast will be aired on ESPN+, with live stats available here. Fans can also keep up with the action at 91.3 The Bear.
