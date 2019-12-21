CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got out to an early 15-3 lead and Central Arkansas never recovered as the Sugar Bears fell 67-47 at the Dugan Wellness Center on Saturday.
The Sugar Bears (5-6, 1-1 Southland Conference) shot just 21.4% (3 of 14) in the opening quarter and went nearly six minutes without a field goal as the Islanders (8-3, 2-0 SLC) built a 12-point lead.
The Sugar Bears trimmed the deficit to eight by the end of the quarter, but the Islanders went on to outscore the Sugar Bears 20-6 in the second quarter in building a 37-15 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Sugar Bears picked up the pace offensively – making eight field goals after knocking down just six in the first half – and outscored the Islanders 16-12 while keeping A&M-Corpus Christi to 36.4% shooting (4 of 11) in the period.
They scored 16 again in the final period, but gave up 18 to the Islanders – who were 12 for 16 from the free-throw line in the quarter.
Taylor Sells had a game-high 13 points to lead the Sugar Bears, also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a team-high two assists in 33 minutes.
Terri Crawford pulled down a game-high eight rebounds to go with four points and a block before fouling out in 29 minutes.
Alana Canady scored nine points in 19 minutes off the bench, and Ayanna Trigg had six rebounds and four points in 21 minutes of action.
Dae Dae Evans had 12 points to lead three Islanders in double figures, with Dalesia Booth and Emma Young each scoring 11.
Booth also added a team-high seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
The Islanders finished 28 for 38 at the free-throw line, while the Sugar Bears were 9 of 14.
The Sugar Bears struggled from beyond the arc, going 0 for 12 from long range.
For the fourth straight game, the Sugar Bears won the rebounding battle – collecting 35 to the Islanders' 32.
The Sugar Bears struggled with turnovers, committing 17 to just seven for A&M-Corpus Christi – with the Islanders outscoring the Sugar Bears 20-2 in points off turnovers.
The game was the final one of 2019 for the Sugar Bears, who return to action in the Farris Center on Jan.1 when they take on Houston Baptist at 1 p.m.
