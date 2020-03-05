Central Arkansas had its best night at the free-throw line of the season and held Southeastern Louisiana to its lowest point total of the year as the Sugar Bears defeated the Lady Lions 54-47 in the Farris Center on Wednesday.
After dropping five straight, the Sugar Bears (12-16, 8-11 Southland Conference) got back in the win column by shooting 94.4% (17 of 18) at the free-throw line, and holding Southeastern (12-16, 9-10 SLC) to just 37.8% shooting – including a 2 for 10 second quarter in which the Lady Lions scored just four points.
The Sugar Bears led for over 38 minutes on Wednesday, getting out to an early lead in the first quarter and finishing the first half up 26-17 after an 11-4 second quarter. Southeastern cut its deficit to just one in the third quarter, but the Sugar Bears closed out the period by outscoring Southeastern 7-2 over the final four minutes to take a six-point advantage into the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Sugar Bears extended their lead to as many as 11 on a Taylor Sells 3-pointer with 6:33 remaining, but Southeastern hung around – getting as close as four in the final minute before the Sugar Bears closed it out with five free throws before Sells missed on her final attempt with six seconds remaining – the team's lone misfire after hitting 17 in a row.
Sells led the way offensively for the Sugar Bears with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists while playing all 40 minutes.
Hannah Langhi added 11 points, seven rebounds and a team-high three steals, while Briana Trigg added 10 points and five rebounds and Ayanna Trigg contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
A 44.7% free-throw shooter coming in, Ayanna went a perfect 7 for 7 at the line on Wednesday.
Southeastern got 20 points from Morgan Carrier and eight points and 10 rebounds from Caitlyn Williams in the loss.
The win gives the Sugar Bears a split in the season series with the Lady Lions, and improves them to 12-2 all-time against Southeastern in the Farris Center.
Over the last two meetings in Conway, the Sugar Bears have held the Lady Lions to an average of 40 points, having won 75-33 a year ago.
Despite Wednesday's victory, the Sugar Bears were eliminated from contention for the Southland Conference Tournament by virtue of Nicholls' win at McNeese – ending any hope of the three-way tie with the Colonels and Lady Lions needed for the Sugar Bears to crack the field for the 10th consecutive season.
The Sugar Bears conclude the season Saturday when they host Northwestern State at 1 p.m. in the Farris Center.
