Sugar Bears dominate glass in 63-39 win over Houston Baptist

The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears were dominant from the outset in Wednesday’s 63-39 win over Houston Baptist in the Farris Center.
Winning the rebound battle and quadrupling the Huskies’ (4-8, 0-3 Southland Conference) in the first quarter helped the Sugar Bears (6-6, 2-1 SLC) to the lopsided win.
For the game, UCA pulled down 44 rebounds to HBU’s 29, while coming away from the first quarter with a 16-4 lead.
That lead was obtained by holding the Huskies offense to 2 of 16 shooting (12.5%), while putting together an 8-0 run midway through the first to the end of the quarter.
The Sugar Bears also stayed foul free in the first quarter.
The second quarter was a different story as UCA managed to win the quarter, but it was much more tightly contested as the Huskies rallied to score 11 points, while the Sugar Bears scored 13.
Still, at halftime, UCA held a 14-point lead.
Seven of those 11 points came within the final five minutes of the second quarter, which UCA coach Sandra Rushing said she wasn’t happy with.
“I subbed in a new group and we kind of got behind there,” she said. “We’re still trying to find chemistry.”
Indeed, the coaching staff is trying to find the best fits as seven new Sugar Bears have touched the floor this season after seven Sugar Bears exited the program from last year’s squad.
That left lone senior Taylor Sells, sophomore guard Carley Hudspeth, sophomore guard/forward Alana Canady and junior forward Hannah Langhi left from last year’s roster.
But it was Canady and sophomore guard Romola Dominguez that sparked a 10-0 run before HBU got its first basket out of halftime.
Canady cleaned up a Dominguez miss and put it back for two, and then Sells stole the ball and got an assist when Dominguez put up a layup on the other end of the floor.
Canady and Dominguez traded jumpers as the Sugar Bears had built a 24-point lead with 5:55 left in the third quarter.
The final five minutes once again proved to be an Achilles' heel for UCA as the Huskies scored all 11 points to the Sugar Bears’ eight from that point.
The final quarter was another tightly contested one as UCA managed to narrowly outscore HBU 16-15, but prior leads helped the Sugar Bears secure the victory.
With 8:19 left in the game, UCA freshman guard Brionna Budgetts hit the game’s lone 3-pointer at the top of the Sugar Bears’ arc.
Both teams combined to go 1 of 17 from 3-point land throughout the game with HBU missing all 10 attempts.
Budgetts’ 3-pointer doubled up the Huskies and gave UCA a 52-26 lead, but HBU junior forward Patience Idoko tried to take matters into her own hands in the fourth quarter as she put up the Huskies’ next five attempts at points.
However, her effort only resulted in five points as the Sugar Bears closed out the win.
Patience led HBU in points with 11 and was the lone Husky in double figures.
UCA was led by Canady’s 12 points, closely followed by Langhi and her near double-double as she scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds.
“AC (Canady) and Langhi did a great job,” Rushing said. “Overall, we took better shots today and had a better shot selection. A couple did get away from us. But, how about Taylor Sells, she makes a mistake on one end and runs down to block a shot at the other end. She made a statement there.”
Rushing recalled a play where Sells got lackadaisical with the ball when trying to get the play from Rushing and turned the ball over to HBU junior guard Megan Valdez-Crader.
Valdez-Crader raced with Sells down the floor, but Sells soared to get a block and was called for a foul.
Overall, Sells’ performance was quietly solid as she finished with six points, nine rebounds, dished three assists and grabbed two steals.
“I have confidence when she’s on the floor,” Rushing said of her lone senior. “I wanted her to push more because she is the fastest thing on the floor.”
The Sugar Bears did lack on turnovers, surrendering the ball 19 times to HBU’s 14.
“We did a good job of passing the other team the ball,” Rushing said. “That shouldn’t happen as much as it did.”
Those turnovers resulted in 12 points for the Huskies.
But now, UCA turns its attention to a Saturday road contest at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
