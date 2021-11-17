NORMAN, Oklahoma – UCA women's basketball suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday against Oklahoma, falling by a score of 78-54.
A 15-point second-half explosion from Lucy Ibeh led the way offensively, but the turnovers ultimately did the Sugar Bears in.
In addition to Ibeh's 15, Randrea Wright scored in double-figures for the third-consecutive game, with Hannah Langhi chipping in 10 of her own.
Off the bench, freshman Lashiyah Fowler added six points in eight minutes.
Quarter number one was closely contested, as the Sugar Bears were able to find points from a number of sources.
The reigning ASUN Freshman of the Week, Wright scored four quick points to get UCA on the board.
Carley Hudspeth knocked down her first of two triples of the night in the quarter, followed by a pair of buckets from Langhi to take a brief 11-10 lead after a 7-0 run.
The lead was short-lived, as the Sooners reclaimed it and built upon it into the second quarter.
Turnovers cost the Sugar Bears a number of times, as UCA committed 17 turnovers, leading to 17 points for the Sooners.
Though leading at the half 36-19, Oklahoma had its fewest first-half point total of the young season.
UCA talked about the turnovers at halftime and took the message to heart in the third. Committing only three turnovers through the bulk of the quarter, the Sugar Bears were neck-and-neck with their Big 12 opponent, proving to themselves that when locked in, they can play with a lot of teams.
After being held scoreless through the first 20 minutes, Ibeh unleashed a torrent of offense in the third quarter.
The junior forward used post moves, driving layups, and fastbreak buckets to score 11 points in the period, including a coast-to-coast layup in which Ibeh picked off a pass, dribbled the length of the court, and softly laid in the basket to cut into the lead.
Oklahoma closed the deal in the fourth, but improved ball control from UCA allowed them to remain competitive throughout.
By all accounts, when the Sugar Bears kept possession of the basketball, the score stayed close enough for UCA to have a puncher's chance.
Central Arkansas turned the Sooners over 19 times, preventing a team that averaged over 70 field goal attempts a game to just 59, while also keeping a 3-point shooting team to just six makes on 23 percent.
The Sugar Bears return home for their next outing, facing Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Tip-off against the Warhawks is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Farris Center.
