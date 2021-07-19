The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program earned another academic award Monday as it heads into the 2021 season.
It was announced that the Sugar Bears were recipients of the 2021 United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Award.
This award is given to teams that exemplify excellence in the classroom as they maintain at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA.
This is yet another academic award for the Sugar Bears, as Bailey Waddington and Madi Bowles were both named to the All-SLC Academic Team last season.
UCA last received this award last season and has claimed it three times in the past four seasons.
Since the award was created in the 1992-93 academic year, the Sugar Bears have won it four times.
"This is one of the top awards that any program in the volleyball community could receive,” coach John Newberry said. “I'm incredibly proud of how hard the team worked and performed in the classroom. Especially considering all of the challenges and adjustments we had to make."
