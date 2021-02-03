The University of Central Arkansas proved just how dangerous the Sugar Bears can be in the Southland Conference after claiming the season opener.
UCA proved themselves in an absolute battle against Sam Houston. The Sugar Bears rattled off points in bunches as they took home the five-set classic victory.
In this contest, UCA was led by senior Emily Doss's defensive expertise as she posted 33 digs.
The Sugar Bears were also led from the offensive side by senior Amanda Beaton as she led the squad with 16 kills and two service aces.
Set one established the tone for the remainder of the game and notified everyone about this match's potential.
The two teams battled each other back and forth from the get-go but could never grab a significant edge. The Bearkats gained the largest lead in the first three plays as they went up 3-0. After that, there was no advantage as there were 18 ties and lead changes throughout. UCA outlasted Sam Houston as they went into extra points, and eventually, the Sugar Bears claimed it 31-29.
The second set was built more on rallies as the Bearkats ended up winning the set. After UCA went up 10-9, it was all Sam Houston, as it used a five-point rally to begin its claim to the set. The Bearkats never looked back after that as they eventually won it 25-21.
As the back and forth continued into the third set, so did the errors. Combined, the two teams made 15 errors in the third, and UCA used that to their advantage every chance they got. After battling to a 15-8 lead thanks to junior Madi Bowles and junior Amari Mitchell on the attack, the Sugar Bears allowed a quick rally. However, once the score hit 16-12, Sam Houston could not stop making mistakes as three straight errors extended UCA's lead. Those errors proved costly as a late rally was not enough to overcome a big lead and the Sugar Bears took it 25-23.
Another two-score difference was on the horizon for this one, but this time in favor of Sam Houston. The Bearkats followed suit and made UCA regret their errors at the end of the set. The Sugar Bears led towards the end as they held on to a 22-21 advantage. The Bearkats pushed through in the final few points as they eventually gained the lead and victory with a 4-1 rally.
UCA jumped to the advantage early in the fifth set as Beaton claimed her zone and had two kills in the first six points. The Sugar Bears continued to put pressure on Sam Houston as they eventually went up 12-10. From that point, UCA made its final march and eventually left Huntsville with a victory after the fifth set ended 15-13.
The Sugar Bears have only one day of rest before they head back into conference play as they head to Houston Baptist. This Thursday night matchup is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Sharp Gym on Houston Baptist's campus.
CBC Women’s Basketball
Playing its second game in as many nights, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange on Tuesday in an American Midwest Conference contest at the Mabee Sports Complex. CBC (6-2, 1-2 AMC) shot 56 percent from the field in the second half to secure their first AMC win of the season, 74-68 over HLGU (1-14, 0-9 AMC).
Alexis Augustus and Holly Allen both had 23 points while Izzy Arnold finished with 11. For Augustus, it was her second straight game with 23 points, tying her career-high for a fourth time, while Allen rebounded from scoring only six last night against UHSP. Augustus also made 10 of 13 from the field, her second 10-plus made field goal game of the season and fourth of her career to lead the Lady Mustangs to their fifth straight win over the Trojans.
CBC raced out to a 6-0 lead early before HLGU came storming back, going on an 11-2 run to lead 11-8 with 4:15 left in the first. The Lady Mustangs responded, closing the half on a 12-4 run to lead 20-15 after a quarter.
The Trojans cut the lead to 20-19 in the first 1:31 of quarter number two before a pair of Allen field goals, including a three, and a pair of Augustus free throws pushed the lead out to eight at 27-19. The Trojans responded with a 10-2 run to tie the score at 29 with two minutes left until halftime, where CBC would lead 34-32 at the break.
CBC stormed out to a 41-34 lead in the first 1:40 of the second half, but HLGU again fought back over the next 5:24 to tie the game at 45 apiece with 2:56 left in the third.
Both teams then went cold and CBC went into the final quarter holding a slim 48-47 lead.
Allen made a jumper 15 seconds into the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 50-47 and the Lady Mustangs put it away from there, outscoring HLGU 26-21 to secure the win.
CBC now gets a couple of days off before returning to Reddin Fieldhouse for its next game on Thursday night against UHSP. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
