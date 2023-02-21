The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball program will discontinue its 2022-23 season on Tuesday due to lack of numbers in the program, according to UCA director of athletics Brad Teague.
The women’s basketball team began its competitive season in November with 10 student-athletes on the active roster. As Tuesday, the team has just five players available for competition due to injuries and departures. After an evaluation of the situation, it was determined to be in the best interest and well-being of the student-athletes and coaches to no longer compete with such a depleted roster.
“UCA Athletics will always put safety first,” said Teague. “With the advice of our medical team and in consultation with our student-athletes, we feel it is best to discontinue competitions for the final three games of the season.
“We have notified the ASUN Conference and respect their decision with regard to forfeiture for our unusual situation. We are extremely thankful to these student-athletes for their determination to compete for the past several weeks with an increasingly depleted roster. We are disappointed for these student- athletes that they cannot safely complete their season but are very proud of their dedication and efforts.”
UCA, which competed for the last month with only 6-7 student-athletes, concluded its season on Tuesday afternoon with a makeup game against North Alabama at the Farris Center. UCA had scheduled games remaining with North Florida (Thursday) and Jacksonville (Saturday) in Conway, and a road game at Austin Peay (next Wednesday).
UCA’s Senior Day activities will now be held on Friday night along with the men’s basketball team prior to the Bears’ 7 p.m. game with Kennesaw State at the Farris Center.
