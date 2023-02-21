x

Central Arkansas’ Kierra Prim was one of five healthy players who played all 40 minutes in the Sugar Bears’ loss to North Alabama on Tuesday. UCA ended its season following the loss.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball program will discontinue its 2022-23 season on Tuesday due to lack of numbers in the program, according to UCA director of athletics Brad Teague.

The women’s basketball team began its competitive season in November with 10 student-athletes on the active roster. As Tuesday, the team has just five players available for competition due to injuries and departures. After an evaluation of the situation, it was determined to be in the best interest and well-being of the student-athletes and coaches to no longer compete with such a depleted roster.

