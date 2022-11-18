NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears dropped a tough one in three sets on Thursday night in the Music City to the host Lipscomb Bisons. The Sugar Bears improved their record from 7-18 in 2021 to 19-11 this season.

In the first set, UCA showed a ton of fight, but ultimately Lipscomb was able to secure a safe lead down the stretch. Kendall Haywood had a few thunderous kills to keep pace early. A late 3-0 run by Lipscomb put the Bisons up 20-15, and that put the Sugar Bears in a difficult position. UCA then pulled out a 7-1 run to take a 22-21 lead and suddenly the window of opportunity was wide open. The teams would then trade 3-0 runs and UCA took a 25-24 lead and had an opportunity to put themselves up one early. Then, as quickly as the window of opportunity opened, the Bisons slammed it shut, scoring three straight to take the first set 27-25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.