NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears dropped a tough one in three sets on Thursday night in the Music City to the host Lipscomb Bisons. The Sugar Bears improved their record from 7-18 in 2021 to 19-11 this season.
In the first set, UCA showed a ton of fight, but ultimately Lipscomb was able to secure a safe lead down the stretch. Kendall Haywood had a few thunderous kills to keep pace early. A late 3-0 run by Lipscomb put the Bisons up 20-15, and that put the Sugar Bears in a difficult position. UCA then pulled out a 7-1 run to take a 22-21 lead and suddenly the window of opportunity was wide open. The teams would then trade 3-0 runs and UCA took a 25-24 lead and had an opportunity to put themselves up one early. Then, as quickly as the window of opportunity opened, the Bisons slammed it shut, scoring three straight to take the first set 27-25.
Both teams were able to make some lengthy runs in the second set. The two squads traded 3-0 runs to open the frame, and that set the tone. Perhaps the most consequential run was when Lipscomb had a 12-10 lead. The Bisons rattled off five in a row to take a commanding 17-10 lead. From there, Lipscomb was able to hang on and fend off a late rally from UCA to take the second set, 25-21.
The final set from UCA was a hard-fought one. The set was tight wire-to-wire, with both teams trading scoring runs. The Sugar Bears went on a 6-1 run to take a 12-10 lead in the middle of the set. Later, UCA would take it to a 21-20 deficit, and would have a chance to take their first set of the match. Then, Lipscomb went on a 4-0 run to take the third set, 25-20 and dashed UCA's hopes of advancing to the semifinals.
Junior Charlie Tidwell and sophomore Jamiryana Hall led the team with nine points each. Caylan Koons led the team with 33 assists bringing her yearly total to 890. Alexis McDaniel finished with 13 digs and two assists.
The 2022 senior class of Alexis Stumbough, Kendall Haywood, and Anna Myers showed out all season long and became great leaders over the course of the year, which led to UCA's first appearence in the ASUN tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.