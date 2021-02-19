Losing last Saturday for the first time in four contests, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears now face a pivotal matchup against Nicholls.
The Sugar Bears (7-11, 5-5 Southland Conference), who started out a woeful 2-9 to begin play on the season, have turned things around winning four of the last six, but still find themselves outside of the Southland Conference Tournament picture for now.
UCA is a half-game outside of the eighth and final qualifying spot with six games remaining in the regular season and the team it trails for that final eighth spot is its opponent Saturday.
The Sugar Bears hope they are catching the Colonels at the right time as Nicholls have fallen three out of the last four games it has played.
The lone win during that span came in a 79-77 overtime win over Lamar.
Prior to this recent skid, the Colonels sat at 5-3 in the conference with one of those three losses coming against UCA on Jan. 16 in Conway.
The Sugar Bears’ 56-42 win jump started UCA’s best stretch of play on the season as the Sugar Bears won five of their last seven.
UCA junior forward Lucy Ibeh had a coming out party as she was a one-woman wrecking crew, scoring 31 points, pulling down 16 rebounds and seven steals.
Ibeh’s monstrous game along with the Sugar Bears’ defensive prowess, holding Nicholls to 31.7 percent shooting on the game, paved the way for a UCA victory.
No other Sugar Bear was in double figures as Ibeh had about as dominant of a game as she could have.
Nicholls sophomore forward Chelsea Cain did what she could to match Ibeh with a 20-point, nine rebound output, but it wasn’t enough as she was also the lone scorer in double figures for her team.
This time around, both teams will likely give more attention to each teams’ leading forwards as Cain leads Nicholls with 16.6 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.
The Colonels will hope to replicate last Saturday’s shutdown of Ibeh by Sam Houston as the Bearkats held Ibeh to 3 of 11 shooting for eight points and eight rebounds across 29 minutes.
Ibeh fouled out in the final moments of the third quarter in UCA’s 69-61 loss.
On the season, Ibeh leads the Sugar Bears in points per game with 12.9 after redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw was deemed out for the season.
Like Cain, Ibeh also leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.1, while also leading the team in steals with 38.
Joining Cain as Colonels category leaders are junior guard Anna McKendree’s 55 assists and 41 steals, along with graduate forward Alex Bolozova’s 11 blocks.
Senior guard Tori Lasker leads UCA in assists with 36, while freshman forward Jayla Cody leads the team in blocks with 14.
The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip off with the game being broadcast on 91.3 FM.
