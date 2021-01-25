The Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams had games of two different varieties Saturday at Abilene Christian.
Both teams battled one of the top Southland Conference teams on the road and the Sugar Bears narrowly missed victory in a 60-58 contest, while the Bears struggled all afternoon in a 93-58 romp.
Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Sugar Bears (3-10, 1-4 SLC) came off its best game of the conference season a week prior in a 56-42 win over Nicholls State at home.
UCA junior forward Lucy Ibeh had a huge game, which propelled the Sugar Bears to victory against Nicholls, but she had some help against ACU.
Coming into the contest the Wildcats came into the game with a 9-3 overall record and its only conference blemish coming against conference undefeated Sam Houston State.
Continuously keeping pace for the duration of the game, the Sugar Bears took a four-point lead with 1:46 on a jumper in the paint by senior guard/forward Briana Trigg and then a layup by sophomore forward Terri Crawford.
However, a layup by senior forward Alyssa Adams and a 3-pointer by senior guard Anna McLeod put ACU back in front with a one-point lead with 54 seconds remaining.
Hoping to get back in front, UCA’s wishes were stopped when senior guard Savannah Walker turned the ball over to Adams and then the Sugar Bears were forced to foul.
The foul by sophomore guard Charlay Conway sent sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz to the charity stripe to try to force UCA into a three-point deficit.
Up to that point, the Sugar Bears had only connected on two 3-pointers in eight attempts, but the game wouldn’t completely be out of reach.
Instead of grabbing a three-point lead, Mraz made the front half of the free throws and then missed the second, leading to a rebound by Trigg.
Trying to tie the game at 58, senior guard Tori Lasker drove for a layup, but it was missed as Ibeh grabbed the offensive rebound.
But, an ACU foul sent senior forward Hannah Langhi to the free-throw line for a chance to tie the game at 58 with nine seconds left.
Langhi did just that as ACU then called timeout to advance the ball in the front court.
The saving of time opened an opportunity for Wildcat junior guard Madi Miller to score in the paint as the buzzer sounded to pick up a 60-58 victory and avoid a two-game losing streak.
Ibeh followed up her previous big game with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Lasker followed with 12 and Crawford finished with 10.
Adams led all scorers with 22, while Mraz finished with 17.
The Sugar Bears outrebounded ACU 36-27, while also winning the turnover battle as UCA turned the ball over 11 times to ACU’s 15.
The Sugar Bears are back on the road for a Wednesday contest at Southeastern Louisiana before returning home Jan. 30 against Northwestern State.
While the women played a competitive first half of the doubleheader, the men’s game was a wire-to-wire dominant 93-58 win for ACU (12-3, 4-1 SLC).
The Wildcats quickly raced out to an 8-2 lead before UCA (3-11, 2-4 SLC) cut the lead down to one with 15:20 remaining in the first half.
Playing their fourth game without senior guard DeAndre Jones, the Bears simply had no answers to ACU as the one-point lead was as close as UCA got.
Four minutes later, a 3-pointer by Bears senior guard Rylan Bergersen brought UCA to a 3-point deficit, but it didn’t deter the Wildcats’ will.
ACU’s lead ballooned to 17 points with 3:17 left in the first half, before settling down to 14 by halftime.
UCA’s poor 27.6 percent shooting in the first half effectively erased its 52 percent shooting in the second half, especially with ACU shooting at a 61.3 percent clip in the second half.
The second half was none too kinder to the Bears as the Wildcat lead was pushed out to 37 with 2:40 left in the game.
A returning Collin Cooper led UCA’s scoring with 12 points, followed by sophomore guard Khaleem Bennett’s 11.
ACU senior center Kolton Kohl led all scorers with 16 points, followed by freshman guard Logan McLaughlin followed with 12, junior forward Joe Pleasant had 11 and freshman forward Cameron Steele had 10.
UCA has a chance to right the ship with a mid-week road contest at Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.
