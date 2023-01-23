Despite a furious comeback in the third quarter, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team couldn't quite seal the deal in the fourth, falling 65-57 to Lipscomb on Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center.

Three Sugar Bears scored in double-figures, but a free throw discrepancy in the fourth allowed the Bisons to edge away before the buzzer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.