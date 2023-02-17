LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was tough sledding for the Sugar Bears on Thursday, dropping an ASUN game to Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center. Falling behind early, Central Arkansas was never able to generate enough offense to overcome the deficit.
The loss drops Central Arkansas to 8-16 overall, with a 3-10 ASUN record. Kinley Fisher led the way with 14 points, all of which came in the second half. Siera Carter added nine points and seven rebounds, and Leah Perry played a career-high 31 minutes, logging five rebounds and a couple of rejections.
Bellarmine came out with an intention of getting into the paint, which the Knights did to the tune of 12 points in the first quarter. On the other side, the Sugar Bears struggled to get in a rhythm early, and because of Bellarmine's size, couldn't get to the offensive glass to help out the slow start. The rough shooting continued into the second quarter, allowing Bellarmine to push the lead before halftime.
But as the third quarter started, the Sugar Bears continued to fight, despite being down by a large margin. Getting some stops, Central Arkansas was able to piece together some positive possessions, hitting midrange shots to keep the deficit from getting any larger. Carter and Fisher combined for 10 points in the quarter, each one connecting on a three-pointer.
Fisher's shot finally started falling with more consistency in the fourth, and the Sugar Bears continued to find her. The sophomore guard scored nine points, combining with Kyjai Miles' four for all 13 points scored by Central Arkansas. Getting open in the corner in front of the visitor bench, the Mercer transfer drained a pair of wide open threes. Fisher was also extremely active on the defensive end, poking away dribbles and deflecting passes, certainly deserving more than her one credited steal. Along with Perry's effort down low on the glass, the Sugar Bears outscored the Knights 13-10 in the fourth.
Up next for Central Arkansas is a rematch with Eastern Kentucky today. Tipping off at 1 p.m., it marks the third game on the road this week for the Sugar Bears.
