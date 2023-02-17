LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was tough sledding for the Sugar Bears on Thursday, dropping an ASUN game to Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center. Falling behind early, Central Arkansas was never able to generate enough offense to overcome the deficit.

The loss drops Central Arkansas to 8-16 overall, with a 3-10 ASUN record. Kinley Fisher led the way with 14 points, all of which came in the second half. Siera Carter added nine points and seven rebounds, and Leah Perry played a career-high 31 minutes, logging five rebounds and a couple of rejections.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.