Central Arkansas' Parris Atkins scored 12 points to lead the Sugar Bears at Tulsa on Sunday.

TULSA, Okla. — Taking on one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team fell to the Golden Hurricane on Sunday afternoon. Unable to keep up with the Tulsa offense, the Sugar Bears fell to 4-4 on the year after dropping a 95-51 final score.

The Sugar Bears were led by Parris Atkins, who notched her fifth game of double-digit scoring with 12 points. Kierra Prim rebounded well throughout the game, pulling down 11 boards, including six on the offensive glass. Kinley Fisher added nine points, notching a three-pointer for the third time in four games.

